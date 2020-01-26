McAlester Union, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,530 head of cattle selling on Jan. 21, compared to 1,480 head on Jan. 14 and 850 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves were selling $1 to $3 higher. The heifer calves weighing under 500 pounds were selling $2 to 3 lower and those over 500 pounds were selling $3 to $6 higher.
The demand was good. The quality was attractive through all classes. The slaughter cows were selling $10 to $14 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $6 higher. A total of 130 cows and bulls was sold with 80% going to packers. The supply included 92% feeder cattle with 38% steers, 49% were heifers and 13% were bulls; 7% was slaughter cattle with 79% cows and 21% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 72% bred cows and 28% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 23%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 275 to 277 lbs., 203.00 to 220.00 (206.49); 17 head, 300 to 344 lbs., 199.00 to 214.00 (208.88); 25 head, 355 to 392 lbs., 189.00 to 203.00 (197.79); 25 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 180.00 to 194.00 (183.67); 48 head, 451 to 494 lbs., 171.00 to 184.00 (174.86); 28 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 162.00 to 175.00 (169.18); 29 head, 557 to 586 lbs., 160.00 to 171.00 (165.74); 55 head, 603 to 632 lbs., 147.00 to 160.00 (156.63); 62 head, 660 to 693 lbs., 130.00 to 143.00 (139.75); 10 head, 700 to 730 lbs., 134.00 to 142.00 (136.69); 2 head, 750 to 785 lbs., 133.00; 3 head, 815 to 845 lbs., 123.00 to 129.00 (125.31). Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 285 to 290 lbs., 171.00 to 183.00 (176.95); 3 head, 325 to 345 lbs., 180.00 to 195.00 (186.83); 16 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 180.00 to 194.00 (185.92); 12 head, 425 to 448 lbs., 161.00 to 177.00 (168.38); 5 head, 470 to 495 lbs., 156.00 to 171.00 (163.82); 6 head, 505 to 540 lbs., 139.00 to 153.00 (147.60); 12 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 137.00 to 152.00 (140.52); 15 head, 610 to 646 lbs., 126.00 to 140.00 (134.63); 7 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 121.00 to 128.00 (124.56).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 14 head, 275 to 295 lbs., 150.00 to 161.00 (159.14); 20 head, 300 to 347 lbs., 149.00 to 160.00 (155.33); 69 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 149.00 to 164.00 (155.47); 45 head, 400 to 442 lbs., 150.00 to 164.00 (155.25); 87 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 145.00 to 158.00 (149.73); 56 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 140.00 to 154.00 (146.93); 36 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 135.00 to 149.00 (140.39); 27 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 126.00 to 140.00 (132.83); 16 head, 650 to 685 lbs., 122.00 to 132.00 (126.87); 6 head, 715 to 725 lbs., 128.00 to 130.00 (129.50); 11 head, 750 to 762 lbs., 117.00 to 128.00 (125.30); 7 head, 800 to 826 lbs., 114.00 to 124.00 (119.16); 6 head, 853 to 892 lbs., 112.00 to 122.00 (118.38). Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 280 lbs., 134.00; 8 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 132.00 to 146.00 (140.61); 11 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 133.00 to 147.00 (137.40); 40 head, 400 to 447 lbs., 135.00 to 149.00 (141.67); 14 head, 455 to 485 lbs., 132.00 to 148.00 (138.93); 14 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 127.00 to 139.00 (135.73); 10 head, 570 to 595 lbs., 128.00 to 139.00 (132.17); 4 head, 615 to 630 lbs., 120.00 to 121.00 (120.75).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 182 lbs., 157.00; 3 head, 275 lbs., 207.00; 5 head, 325 to 330 lbs., 184.00 to 198.00 (188.37); 9 head, 355 to 398 lbs., 187.00 to 205.00 (191.54); 10 head, 403 to 445 lbs., 173.00 to 189.00 (182.29); 17 head, 450 to 485 lbs., 170.00 to 187.00 (175.40); 18 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 165.00 to 174.00 (170.09); 16 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 151.00 to 167.00 (159.80); 5 head, 605 to 615 lbs., 128.00 to 142.00 (136.80); 4 head, 665 to 690 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (128.79); 3 head, 700 to 740 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (124.01). Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 325 to 345 lbs., 155.00 to 160.00 (157.57); 11 head, 360 to 390 lbs., 160.00 to 175.00 (166.96). 8 head, 410 to 445 lbs., 145.00 to 161.00 (150.43); 12 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 148.00 to 163.00 (152.21); 6 head, 505 to 520 lbs., 135.00 to 150.00 (138.63); 3 head, 575 to 585 lbs., 131.00 to 140.00 (135.64).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 1325 to 1610 lbs., 63.00 to 66.00 (64.00) average dressing; 3 head, 1330 to 1705 lbs., 67.00 to 70.00 (68.66) high; 5 head, 1305 to 1470 lbs., 53.00 to 61.00 (58.04) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 5 head, 1165 to 1290 lbs., 60.00 to 64.00 (61.26) average; 5 head, 1190 to 1270 lbs., 66.00 to 71.00 (68.42) high; 6 head, 1160 to 1295 lbs., 51.00 to 57.00 (54.28) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 15 head, 1000 to 1140 lbs., 48.00 to 54.00 (50.55) average; 7 head, 1095 to 1145 lbs., 55.00 to 61.00 (57.73) high; 5 head, 1025 to 1130lbs., 42.00 to 45.00 (43.57) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 4 head, 1550 to 2060 lbs., 76.00 to 79.00 (77.40) average; 4 head, 1715 to 2135 lbs., 80.00 to 83.00 (82.21) high; 7 head, 1445 to 1745 lbs., 66.00 to 74.00 (70.38) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 720 to 1000 lbs., 700.00 to 900.00 (816.28); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 735 lbs., 760.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 8 head, 945 to 1610 lbs., 760.00 to 1125.00 (943.62); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 995 to 1010 lbs., 635.00 to 900.00 (768.49).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 2 head, 825 to 1240 lbs., 800.00 to 835.00 (821.02); over 8 years old, open, 2 head, 820 to 1320 lbs., 700.00 to 1000.00 (885.05). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, over 8 years old, open, 1 head, 925 lbs., 850.00.
