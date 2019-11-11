McAlester Union Livestock Auction, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,820 head of cattle selling on Nov. 5, compared to 1,670 head on Oct. 29 and 1,600 head a year ago, according to the USDA- Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves weighing under 550 pounds were selling $8 to $12 higher and those over 550 pounds were selling $2 to $6 higher. The heifer calves were selling $4 to $8 lower. The demand was good. The quality was average through attractive. The slaughter cows were selling $5 to $8 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $1 higher. A total of 420 cows and bulls was sold with 68% going to packers. The supply included 85% feeder cattle with 37% steers, 44% were heifers and 19% were bulls; 13% was slaughter cattle with 84% cows and 16% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 73% bred cows and 27% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 21%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 280 to 295 lbs., 151.00 to 155.00 (154.04); 8 head, 305 to 325 lbs., 150.00 to 164.00 (151.96): 27 head, 358 to 395 lbs., 151.00 to 165.00 (156.77); 33 head, 410 to 447 lbs., 146.00 to 161.00 (153.52): 56 head, 454 to 488 lbs., 145.00 to 159.00 (149.13); 51 head, 508 to 545 lbs., 143.00 to 157.00 (149.36); 68 head, 550 to 586 lbs., 128.00 to 141.00 (134.03); 52 head, 601 to 645 lbs., 127.00 to 141.00 (134.93); 20 head, 660 to 690 lbs., 123.00 to 132.00 (127.71); 20 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 118.00 to 132.00 (124.53); 14 head, 750 to 775 lbs., 122.00 to 128.00 (126.07): 13 head, 800 to 843 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (132.29); 7 head, 860 to 885 lbs., 112.00 to 120.00 (117.73). Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 275 to 280 lbs., 135.00 to 136.00 (135.50); 13 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 130.00 to 145.00 (141.55); 10 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 126.00 to 142.00 (135.65); 10 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 132.00 to 143.00 (137.79); 30 head, 500 to 539 lbs., 123.00 to 138.00 (130.89); 10 head, 550 to 594 lbs., 115.00 to 126.00 (123.83); 21 head, 600 to 615 lbs., 111.00 to 124.00 (122.38); 5 head, 660 to 680 lbs., 111.00 to 112.00 (111.20); 4 head, 700 to 743 lbs., 105.00 to 115.00 (111.54).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 20 head, 310 to 345 lbs., 143.00 to 157.00 (149.24); 46 head, 355 to 396 lbs., 132.00 to 146.00 (136.07); 69 head, 400 to 447 lbs., 122.00 to 136.00 (127.60); 81 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 116.00 to 127.00 (122.06); 66 head, 500 to 535 lbs., 114.00 to 127.00 (120.67); 70 head, 550 to 593 lbs., 111.00 to 123.00 (117.39); 34 head, 610 to 648 lbs., 114.00 to 128.00 (118.56); 11 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 106.00 to 119.00 (110.40); 16 head, 703 to 735 lbs., 113.00 to 124.00 (116.72); 2 head, 815 to 835 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (112.47); 2 head, 953 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 2, 9 head, 305 to 335 lbs., 119.00 to 135.00 (126.53); 22 head, 353 to 395 lbs., 112.00 to 127.00 (120.60); 30 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 106.00 to 120.00 (115.49); 16 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 108.00 to 123.00 (112.66); 44 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 102.00 to 116.00 (108.75); 8 head, 550 to 585 lbs., 102.00 to 108.00 (104.37); 15 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 103.00 to 111.00 (108.74); 3 head, 670 to 690 lbs., 101.00 to 103.00 (101.65).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 285 lbs., 142.00 to 156.00 (149.00); 9 head, 305 to 340 lbs., 155.00 to 172.00 (162.36); 23 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 142.00 to 156.00 (149.09); 27 head, 400 to 447 lbs., 139.00 to 154.00 (146.16); 29 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 134.00 to 150.00 (140.16); 37 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 126.00 to 143.00 (134.31); 21 head, 553 to 585 lbs., 125.00 to 139.00 (128.81); 10 head, 605 to 641 lbs., 116.00 to 126.00 (124.14); 12 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 111.00 to 124.00 (118.20); 10 head, 703 to 730 lbs., 105.00 to 118.00 (112.41); 4 head, 750 to 795 lbs., 99.00 to 106.00 (103.74); 2 head, 908 lbs., 103.00. Medium and large frame 2, 9 head, 300 to 335 lbs., 125.00 to 143.00 (130.16); 8 head, 360 to 395 lbs., 124.00 to 139.00 (132.54); 18 head, 407 to 445 lbs., 120.00 to 138.00 (128.34); 5 head, 453 to 495 lbs., 115.00 to 130.00 (119.89); 3 head, 500 to 515 lbs., 109.00 to 112.00 (110.32); 18 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 110.00 to 123.00 (117.49); 2 head, 710 to 735 lbs., 101.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 1300 to 1767 lbs., 53.00 to 56.00 (54.66) average dressing; 8 head, 1300 to 1530 lbs., 57.00 to 62.00 (58.67) high; 11 head, 1300 to 1425 lbs., 48.00 to 52.00 (50.34) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 16 head, 1155 to 1275 lbs., 52.00 to 55.00 (54.07) average; 10 head, 1200 to 1285 lbs., 56.00 to 59.00 (56.89) high; 14 head, 1150 to 1290 lbs., 44.00 to 50.00 (47.36) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 17 head, 1005 to 1128 lbs., 48.00 to 53.00 (49.17) average; 14 head, 1013 to 1140 lbs., 54.00 to 59.00 (56.21) high; 18 head, 1000 to 1135 lbs., 39.00 to 47.00 (42.53) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 7 head, 1375 to 1825 lbs., 65.00 to 71.00 (68.86) average; 9 head, 1480 to 2095 lbs., 72.00 to 76.00 (73.13) high; 8 head, 1360 to 1775 lbs., 54.00 to 64.00 (61.23) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 4 head, 880 to 1090 lbs., 625.00 to 750.00 (695.20); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 950 lbs., 850.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 7 head, 845 to 1335 lbs., 600.00 to 810.00 (741.54); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 975 to 1330 lbs., 675.00 to 850.00 (762.02); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1190 lbs., 735.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 2 head, 995 to 1140 lbs., 850.00 to 925.00 (884.95). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 2 head, 670 to 710 lbs., 675.00 to 725.00 (699.28); 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1245 lbs., 900.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with over 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 950 lbs., 850.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.