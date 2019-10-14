McAlester Union Stockyards, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 3,010 head of cattle selling on Oct. 8, compared to 2,300 head on Oct. 1 and 1,400 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves weighing under 600 pounds were selling $1 to $6 higher and those over 600 pounds were selling $2 to $3 lower. The heifer calves were selling $3 to $7 lower.
The demand was moderate to good. The quality was average through attractive. A total of 410 cows and bulls was sold with 83% going to packers. The supply included 86% feeder cattle with 31% steers, 2% were dairy steers, 45% were heifers and 22% were bulls; 12% was slaughter cattle with 88% cows and 12% were bulls; 1% was replacement cattle with 76% bred cows and 24% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 27%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 275 to 290 lbs., 165.00 to 169.00 (167.05); 9 head, 300 to 348 lbs., 155.00 to 169.00 (164.76); 14 head, 373 to 395 lbs., 154.00 to 167.00 (161.39); 30 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 159.00 to 175.00 (166.51); 33 head, 450 to 489 lbs., 159.00 to 173.00 (162.04); 55 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 139.00 to 153.00 (145.83); 62 head, 553 to 599 lbs., 133.00 to 147.00 (141.07); 73 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 127.00 to 140.00 (135.71); 55 head, 655 to 690 lbs., 123.00 to 137.00 (133.21); 17 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (126.90); 7 head, 750 to 780 lbs., 120.00 to 134.00 (127.96); 6 head, 800 to 835 lbs., 127.00 to 131.00 (128.15). Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 315 to 325 lbs., 141.00 to 143.00 (142.02); 6 head, 370 to 375 lbs., 133.00 to 144.00 (142.00); 18 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 140.00 to 155.00 (148.44); 18 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 136.00 to 151.00 (144.96); 25 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 123.00 to 137.00 (131.88); 7 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 118.00 to 129.00 (124.46); 5 head, 620 to 648 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (121.17); 3 head, 715 lbs., 112.00. Dairy steers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 419 lbs., 38.00; 8 head, 513 lbs., 53.00; 6 head, 599 lbs., 147.00; 11 head, 685 lbs., 136.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 275 to 291 lbs., 136.00 to 140.00 (139.46); 15 head, 300 to 348 lbs., 138.00 to 151.00 (143.19); 38 head, 353 to 398 lbs., 127.00 to 139.00 (131.87); 67 head, 400 to 447 lbs., 126.00 to 137.00 (130.71); 58 head, 453 to 499 lbs., 122.00 to 132.00 (126.43); 108 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 123.00 to 137.00 (126.79); 79 head, 556 to 591 lbs., 121.00 to 135.00 (127.60); 55 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 124.00 to 138.00 (128.85); 31 head, 650 to 697 lbs., 110.00 to 119.00 (116.31); 14 head, 715 to 746 lbs., 113.00 to 127.00 (122.87); 21 head, 770 to 790 lbs., 112.00 to 125.00 (120.02); 2 head, 853 lbs., 118.00. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 275 to 295 lbs., 123.00 to 135.00 (129.21); 7 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 123.00 to 134.00 (129.18); 10 head, 360 to 398 lbs., 112.00 to 127.00 (119.62); 19 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 112.00 to 124.00 (118.72); 32 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 111.00 to 121.00 (116.96); 15 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 112.00 to 119.00 (114.25); 40 head, 550 to 596 lbs., 114.00 to 127.00 (118.29); 17 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 112.00 to 120.00 (117.00); 20 head, 700 to 747 lbs., 98.00 to 106.00 (98.76).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 275 to 290 lbs., 165.00 to 180.00 (172.11); 12 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 150.00 to 175.00 (159.82); 36 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 152.00 to 167.00 (158.88); 20 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 152.00 to 167.00 (156.64); 45 head, 450 to 493 lbs., 145.00 to 161.00 (150.10); 28 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 126.00 to 136.00 (130.45); 42 head, 552 to 598 lbs., 124.00 to 131.00 (127.04); 33 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 115.00 to 128.00 (123.41); 11 head, 650 to 685 lbs., 116.00 to 127.00 (120.68); 9 head, 703 to 735 lbs., 116.00 to 125.00 (121.77); 3 head, 775 to 776 lbs., 115.00 to (126.00) 118.66. Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 300 to 325 lbs., 129.00 to 142.00 (134.33); 16 head, 358 to 395 lbs., 137.00 to 147.00 (142.16); 24 head, 400 to 435 lbs., 136.00 to 150.00 (143.80); 13 head, 460 to 495 lbs., 122.00 to 137.00 (130.80); 6 head, 500 to 530 lbs., 110.00 to 124.00 (117.09); 2 head, 720 to 745 lbs., 104.00 to 113.00 (108.58).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 1315 to 1715 lbs., 56.00 to 59.00 (57.69) average dressing; 13 head, 1335 to 1595 lbs., 60.00 to 66.00 (61.67) high; 4 head, 1305 to 1770 lbs., 53.00 to 55.00 (53.71) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 19 head, 1160 to 1295 lbs., 54.00 to 59.00 (55.07) average; 6 head, 1170 to 1285 lbs., 62.00 to 66.00 (64.18) high; 20 head, 1150 to 1279 lbs., 48.00 to 52.00 (50.09) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 8 head, 1020 to 1130 lbs., 54.00 to 58.00 (55.64) average; 8 head, 1000 to 1125 lbs., 64.00 to 66.00 (65.11) high; 36 head, 1000 to 1145 lbs., 45.00 to 53.00 (48.30) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 7 head, 1420 to 1860 lbs., 74.00 to 78.00 (75.93) average; 5 head, 1385 to 1955 lbs., 79.00 to 84.00 (81.07) high; 6 head, 1375 to 1820 lbs., 62.00 to 73.00 (66.66) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 800 to 1015 lbs., 710.00 to 900.00 (846.19); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 855 to 1100 lbs., 750.00 to 1000.00 (879.92); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 8 head, 1110 to 1213 lbs., 735.00 to 800.00 (769.10); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1095 to 1495 lbs., 875.00 to 1075.00 (990.44); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 1105 to 1205 lbs., 725.00 to 800.00 (762.01).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 685 lbs., 785.00; over 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1180 lbs., 875.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 2 head, 745 to 1040 lbs., 855.00 to 1025.00 (925.95); over 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1115 lbs., 875.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with over 300 pounds calf, over 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1150 lbs., 1060.00.
