McAlester Union, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,670 head of cattle selling on Oct. 29, compared to 2,500 head on Oct. 22 and 2,800 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves were selling $8 to $14 lower. The heifer calves were selling $5 to $9 higher. The quality was plain to average. The demand was light to moderate. The slaughter cows, Breakers and Boners were selling $1 to $2 lower and the Leans were selling $9 lower. The slaughter bulls were selling $2 lower. A total of 270 cows and bulls was sold with 80% going to packers. The supply included 84% feeder cattle with 43% steers, 38% were heifers and 19% were bulls; 14% was slaughter cattle with 84% cows and 16% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 71% bred cows and 29% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 25%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 290 to 296 lbs., 135.00 to 149.00 (138.81); 11 head, 320 to 340 lbs., 137.00 to 152.00 (139.28); 31 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 139.00 to 154.00 (142.91); 22 head, 400 to 421 lbs., 137.00 to 151.00 (145.89); 32 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 129.00 to 142.00 (136.43); 28 head, 506 to 545 lbs., 131.00 to 145.00 (133.34); 27 head, 555 to 598 lbs., 128.00 to 139.00 (133.09); 39 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 125.00 to 139.00 (132.63); 44 head, 653 to 695 lbs., 120.00 to 134.00 (126.43); 12 head, 703 to 745 lbs., 116.00 to 127.00 (119.30); 11 head, 750 to 763 lbs., 115.00 to 128.00 (122.85). Medium and large frame 2, 11 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 121.00 to 134.00 (126.34); 5 head, 415 to 445 lbs., 119.00 to 132.00 (126.12); 9 head, 455 to 485 lbs., 107.00 to 127.00 (116.32); 18 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 105.00 to 130.00 (120.58); 12 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 108.00 to 122.00 (115.71); 11 head, 610 to 643 lbs., 108.00 to 123.00 (118.23); 3 head, 658 to 695 lbs., 109.00 to 112.00 (110.04); 2 head, 705 to 720 lbs., 105.00 to 111.00 (108.03).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 283 to 285 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (118.01); 7 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 118.00 to 125.00 (121.38); 19 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 121.00 to 135.00 (130.03); 44 head, 400 to 446 lbs., 134.00 to 148.00 (136.65); 17 head, 455 to 490 lbs., 127.00 to 142.00 (130.13); 31 head, 508 to 545 lbs., 118.00 to 132.00 (125.28); 51 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 112.00 to 126.00 (119.34); 16 head, 615 to 645 lbs., 114.00 to 127.00 (121.21); 11 head, 655 to 690 lbs., 109.00 to 123.00 (120.50); 2 head, 725 to 730 lbs., 113.00 to 115.00 (114.00); 5 head, 750 to 798 lbs., 110.00 to 119.00 (113.28); 5 head, 931 lbs., 101.00. Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 310 to 345 lbs., 108.00 to 113.00 (110.54); 8 head, 350 to 380 lbs., 103.00 to 117.00 (111.48); 27 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 118.00 to 133.00 (125.36); 27 head, 455 to 490 lbs., 107.00 to 121.00 (117.20); 11 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 101.00 to 112.00 (106.38); 4 head, 550 to 585 lbs., 101.00 to 111.00 (104.91); 4 head, 600 to 625 lbs., 107.00 to 109.00 (107.51).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 310 to 325 lbs., 141.00 to 158.00 (148.05); 6 head, 350 to 375 lbs., 140.00 to 156.00 (148.70); 14 head, 400 to 438 lbs., 135.00 to 150.00 (144.68); 12 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 129.00 to 144.00 (135.62); 17 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 120.00 to 134.00 (126.14); 20 head, 555 to 599 lbs., 117.00 to 129.00 (124.46); 23 head, 600 to 635 lbs., 113.00 to 127.00 (122.83); 11 head, 660 to 697 lbs., 108.00 to 114.00 (112.76). Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 327 to 345 lbs., 116.00 to 132.00 (123.86); 7 head, 365 to 395 lbs., 109.00 to 121.00 (113.37); 8 head, 410 to 445 lbs., 118.00 to 134.00 (128.98); 11 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 119.00 to 134.00 (124.30); 7 head, 505 to 530 lbs., 105.00 to 119.00 (112.92); 4 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 109.00 to 116.00 (112.95).
Slaughter cattle:
Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 1300 to 1448 lbs., 48.00 to 54.00 (51.15) average dressing; 7 head, 1315 to 1380 lbs., 56.00 to 61.00 (57.69) high; 13 head, 1305 to 1505 lbs., 45.00 to 47.00 (46.25) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 11 head, 1150 to 1280 lbs., 46.00 to 50.00 (48.27) average; 7 head, 1165 to 1275 lbs., 51.00 to 55.00 (52.86) high; 15 head, 1150 to 1290 lbs., 39.00 to 45.00 (42.83) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 15 head, 1015 to 1148 lbs., 39.00 to 43.00 (41.35) average; 12 head, 1000 to 1140 lbs., 44.00 to 49.00 (46.00) high; 8 head, 1000 to 1105 lbs., 35.00 to 38.00 (36.52) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 6 head, 1360 to 2300 lbs., 66.00 to 72.00 (68.21) average; 4 head, 1755 to 2020 lbs., 74.00 to 79.00 (76.34) high; 9 head, 1345 to 1680 lbs., 57.00 to 64.00 (59.75) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 6 head, 845 to 1170 lbs., 725.00 to 950.00 (872.76); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 850 lbs., 800.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 5 head, 870 to 1280 lbs., 650.00 to 1010.00 (765.74); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 960 to 1325 lbs., 750.00 to 785.00 (770.30); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1550 lbs., 860.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 770 lbs., 725.00; over 8 years old, open, 4 head, 1130 to 1338 lbs., 825.00 to 925.00 (862.95). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with over 300 pounds calf, over 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1360 lbs., 1000.00.
