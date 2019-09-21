McAlester Union, McAlester, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 3,050 head of cattle selling on Sept. 17, compared to 1,725 head the previous week and 1,600 head a year ago, accoring to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous, the steer calves were selling $3 to $7 higher with some $11 higher. The heifer calves were selling $7 to $9 higher. The demand was good and the quality was average through attractive though mostly attractive. The slaughter bulls were selling $3 lower. The slaughter cows were selling $3 to $4 lower. A total of 200 cows and bulls was sold with 75% going to packers. The supply included 93% feeder cattle with 54% steers, 37% were heifers and 9% were bulls; 6% was slaughter cattle with 85% cows and 15% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 87% bred cows and 13% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 29%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 275 to 298 lbs., 147.00 to 161.00 (156.69); 10 head, 300 to 330 lbs., 157.00 to 169.00 (162.16); 16 head, 352 to 390 lbs., 149.00 to 163.00 (154.02); 114 head, 402 to 427 lbs., 156.00 to 170.00 (161.66); 93 head, 455 to 490 lbs., 145.00 to 159.00 (151.69); 166 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 136.00 to 151.00 (146.20); 142 head, 559 to 598 lbs., 134.00 to 145.00 (138.36); 65 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 122.00 to 137.00 (130.40); 102 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 123.00 to 137.00 (134.26); 45 head, 700 to 740 lbs., 124.00 to 136.00 (133.94); 10 head, 750 to 790 lbs., 121.00 to 129.00 (125.39); 134 head, 802 to 832 lbs., 121.00 to 137.75 (137.20). Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 275 to 295 lbs., 132.00 to 138.00 (134.74); 11 head, 318 to 345 lbs., 136.00 to 141.00 (140.11); 5 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 130.00 to 145.00 (139.37); 26 head, 400 to 447 lbs., 135.00 to 150.00 (141.97); 49 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 128.00 to 143.00 (139.61); 8 head, 500 to 543 lbs., 121.00 to 136.00 (128.59); 23 head, 560 to 595 lbs., 114.00 to 132.00 (122.65); 3 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 112.00 to 119.00 (115.93); 2 head, 700 to 710 lbs., 120.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 275 to 290 lbs., 135.00 to 148.00 (138.63); 24 head, 310 to 349 lbs., 139.00 to 153.00 (144.47); 13 head, 360 to 397 lbs., 132.00 to 141.00 (137.94); 53 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 130.00 to 144.00 (139.06); 91 head, 453 to 498 lbs., 128.00 to 148.00 (139.80); 134 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 129.00 to 144.00 (136.08); 94 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 127.00 to 141.00 (134.16); 72 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 126.00 to 139.00 (133.55); 40 head, 655 to 698 lbs., 115.00 to 123.00 (120.15); 27 head, 700 to 740 lbs., 117.00 to 124.00 (122.34); 2 head, 760 to 785 lbs., 117.00 to 121.00 (118.97); 5 head, 831 lbs., 118.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 280 to 290 lbs., 124.00 to 139.00 (128.86); 21 head, 305 to 335 lbs., 122.00 to 138.00 (132.44); 4 head, 350 to 390 lbs., 119.00 to 128.00 (123.62); 7 head, 425 to 440 lbs., 115.00 to 128.00 (120.44); 19 head, 460 to 498 lbs., 115.00 to 132.00 (124.26); 51 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 114.00 to 128.00 (122.36); 27 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 110.00 to 126.00 (118.73); 15 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 109.00 to 124.00 (118.09); 4 head, 673 to 685 lbs., 110.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 280 to 290 lbs., 148.00 to 159.00 (152.68); 8 head, 300 to 340 lbs., 148.00 to 160.00 (151.92); 18 head, 360 to 395 lbs., 140.00 to 154.00 (144.35); 14 head, 407 to 444 lbs., 142.00 to 155.00 (149.66); 15 head, 450 to 482 lbs., 142.00 to 158.00 (145.18); 21 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 122.00 to 135.00 (130.08); 24 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 119.00 to 134.00 (127.31); 6 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 118.00 to 123.00 (119.63); 13 head, 655 to 688 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (121.96); 2 head, 765 to 790 lbs., 104.00 to 111.00 (107.56); 3 head, 830 lbs., 95.00; 7 head, 910 lbs., 85.00. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 295 lbs., 139.00; 4 head, 305 to 325 lbs., 126.00 to 140.00 (133.61); 3 head, 350 to 385 lbs., 132.00 to 136.00 (133.29); 4 head, 415 to 440 lbs., 123.00 to 136.00 (129.61); 13 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 120.00 to 140.00 (130.77); 7 head, 553 to 595 lbs., 101.00 to 134.00 (117.89); 2 head, 620 to 640 lbs., 103.00 to 112.00 (107.43).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 1330 to 1905 lbs., 56.00 to 58.00 (57.09) average dressing; 8 head, 1330 to 1710 lbs., 59.00 to 61.00 (59.50) high; 6 head, 1310 to 1830 lbs., 50.00 to 55.00 (53.28) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 13 head, 1185 to 1295 lbs., 54.00 to 57.00 (55.30) average; 6 head, 1165 to 1260 lbs., 58.00 to 66.00 (60.77) high; 5 head, 1150 to 1210 lbs., 50.00 to 54.00 (51.60) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 13 head, 1020 to 1135 lbs., 52.00 to 56.00 (52.77) average; 5 head, 1035 to 1145 lbs., 57.00 to 60.00 (58.60) high; 11 head, 1000 to 1140 lbs., 44.00 to 51.00 (48.27) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 5 head, 1385 to 1990 lbs., 75.00 to 77.00 (76.08) average; 5 head, 1675 to 2000 lbs., 78.00 to 82.00 (79.60) high; 4 head, 1330 to 1520 lbs., 61.00 to 73.00 (66.96) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 6 head, 808 to 1285 lbs., 775.00 to 935.00 (840.88); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 4 head, 805 to 1325 lbs., 625.00 to 885.00 (769.46); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1250 to 1255 lbs., 800.00 to 825.00 (812.48); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1165 to 1275 lbs., 725.00 to 835.00 (777.52).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 yers old, open, 1 head, 800 lbs., 735.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with over 300 pounds calf, over 8 years old, open, 1 head, 900 lbs., 810.00.
