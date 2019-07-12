The McAlester Union Livestock Auction, McAlester, Oklahoma, received receipts of 1,585 head of cattle selling on July 9, compared to 1,615 head a week ago and 2,400 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
In comparison to the previous year, the steer calves were selling $5 to $10 higher. The heifer calves were selling $4 to $6 higher. The quality was average through attractive. The demand was good. The slaughter cows were steady to $1 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $3 lower. A total of 285 cows and bulls was sold with 73% going to packers. The supply included 82% feeder cattle with 38% steers, 48% were heifers and 14% were bulls; 13% was slaughter cattle with 91% cows and 9% were bulls; and 5% was replacement cattle with 69% bred cows and 31% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 27%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 273 to 295 lbs., 171.00 to 200.00 (189.95); 7 head, 300 to 330 lbs., 184.00 to 189.00 (186.26); 10 head, 365 to 395 lbs., 161.00 to 175.00 (167.96); 9 head, 405 to 430 lbs., 159.00 to 171.00 (166.82); 29 head, 458 to 498 lbs., 154.00 to 168.00 (162.07); 52 head, 520 to 543 lbs., 148.00 to 161.00 (156.50); 49 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 142.00 to 155.00 (150.26); 50 head, 602 to 642 lbs., 138.00 to 149.00 (145.12); 46 head, 653 to 685 lbs., 131.00 to 145.00 (142.73); 15 head, 705 to 740 lbs., 128.00 to 135.00 (131.71); 16 head, 750 to 795 lbs., 116.00 to 130.00 (126.70); 2 head, 815 lbs., 127.00; 3 head, 855 to 875 lbs., 115.00 to 119.00 (117.33). Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 300 to 330 lbs., 142.00 to 150.00 (146.19); 3 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 136.00 to 148.00 (142.17); 12 head, 505 to 540 lbs., 119.00 to 164.00 (138.38); 4 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 127.00 to 132.00 (130.20); 5 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 112.00 to 134.00 (127.59); 2 head, 670 to 680 lbs., 121.00 to 127.00 (123.98).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 15 head, 275 to 295 lbs., 153.00 to 163.00 (158.58); 9 head, 300 to 343 lbs., 147.00 to 160.00 (152.78); 14 head, 350 to 385 lbs., 136.00 to 146.00 (143.00); 15 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 138.00 to 152.00 (144.27); 36 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 134.00 to 148.00 (140.25); 61 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 128.00 to 141.00 (136.18); 118 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 126.00 to 136.00 (131.46); 36 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 117.00 to 131.00 (124.66); 17 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 117.00 to 127.00 (121.63); 10 head, 723 to 745 lbs., 115.00 to 123.00 (118.89); 6 head, 750 to 795 lbs., 112.00 to 115.00 (113.17). Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 290 lbs., 141.00; 6 head, 340 to 345 lbs., 119.00 to 131.00 (127.16); 13 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 111.00 to 134.00 (127.57); 16 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 120.00 to 132.00 (126.69); 12 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 121.00 to 131.00 (124.55); 14 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 113.00 to 126.00 (122.56); 7 head, 560 to 585 lbs., 110.00 to 122.00 (116.82); 3 head, 620 to 645 lbs., 112.00 to 115.00 (113.65); 4 head, 660 to 680 lbs., 104.00 to 112.00 (109.03); 2 head, 715 to 720 lbs., 109.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 275 to 294 lbs., 176.00 to 187.00 (184.92); 17 head, 300 to 333 lbs., 141.00 to 185.00 (171.89); 15 head, 350 to 380 lbs., 123.00 to 167.00 (146.40); 16 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 131.00 to 165.00 (158.37); 22 head, 453 to 495 lbs., 132.00 to 165.00 (152.86); 11 head, 500 to 538 lbs., 135.00 to 150.00 (142.31); 9 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 133.00 to 145.00 (140.08); 8 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 127.00 to 140.00 (134.63); 5 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 121.00 to 133.00 (128.10); 6 head, 703 to 740 lbs., 118.00 to 132.00 (124.11); 2 head, 755 to 770 lbs., 107.00 to 117.00 (111.95); 2 head, 800 to 825 lbs., 104.00 to 116.00 (109.91).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 9 head, 1305 to 1660 lbs., 58.00 to 61.00 (60.04) average dressing; 11 head, 1300 to 1600 lbs., 62.00 to 64.00 (62.67) high; 5 head, 1320 to 1450 lbs., 50.00 to 57.00 (54.07) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 14 head, 1150 to 1290 lbs., 58.00 to 61.00 (59.84) average; 8 head, 1165 to 1290 lbs., 62.00 to 64.00 (63.01) high; 14 head, 1150 to 1290 lbs., 49.00 to 57.00 (53.89) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 17 head, 1005 to 1135 lbs., 55.00 to 58.00 (56.72) average; 9 head, 1035 to 1140 lbs., 59.00 to 64.00 (60.76) high; 15 head, 1000 to 1145 lbs., 46.00 to 54.00 (51.78) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 5 head, 1500 to 1990 lbs., 74.00 to 78.00 (75.31) average; 3 head, 1300 to 2030 lbs., 82.00 to 86.00 (83.60) high; 2 head, 1335 to 1450 lbs., 68.00 to 70.00 69.04 low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 13 head, 750 to 1230 lbs., 600.00 to 1125.00 (889.05); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1390 to 1500 lbs., 950.00 to 975.00 (962.02); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 970 to 1365 lbs., 810.00 to 1035.00 (918.83); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1115 to 1280 lbs., 750.00; over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 5 head, 1040 to 1305 lbs., 700.00 to 825.00 (758.36).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 995 to 1075 lbs., 735.00 to 1025.00 (874.40); over 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1090 to 1245 lbs., 810.00 to 875.00 (840.34). Medium and large frame 1 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 2 head, 1040 lbs., 100.00 to 1250.00 (675.00); 5 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1065 to 1255 lbs., 1050.00 to 1175.00 (1117.62); over 8 years old, open, 3 head, 865 to 1160 lbs., 825.00 to 925.00 (856.54).
