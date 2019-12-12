Lexington Livestock Market, Lexington, Nebraska, reported receipts of 2,141 head of feeder cattle compared to 2,780 head on Nov. 22 and 1,302 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
No comparison was available from the previous week as no auction was conducted due to the Thanksgiving holiday. The demand was moderate to good from the buyers in the crowd. Nearly 450 head of slaughter cows and bulls were included in the receipts. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 56% steers and 44% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 32%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 394 lbs., 170.00; 7 head, 373 lbs., 209.00 unweaned; 9 head, 425 lbs., 188.00; 39 head, 436 to 446 lbs., 191.00 to 199.00 (194.11) unweaned; 67 head, 457 to 488 lbs., 180.00 to 190.00 (182.66) unweaned; 71 head, 500 to 535 lbs., 170.00 to 176,10 (175.50); 16 head, 521 lbs., 157.00 full; 95 head, 515 to 545 lbs., 167.00 to 178.00 (170.61) unweaned; 90 head, 576 to 593 lbs., 153.00 to 157.00 (156.13); 76 head, 572 to 588 lbs., 154.00 to 159.50 (157.89) unweaned; 16 head, 621 lbs., 150.00; 132 head, 602 to 641 lbs., 143.25 to 155.75 (150.19) unweaned; 27 head, 689 to 691 lbs., 136.00 to 144.00 (141.92) unweaned; 75 head, 700 to 703 lbs., 142.75 to 152.50 (151.36). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 480 lbs., 170.00; 27 head, 494 lbs., 172.50 unweaned; 7 head, 502 lbs., 160.00 unweaned; 29 head, 624 lbs., 139.25 unweaned.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 16 head, 300 to 309 lbs., 165.00 unweaned; 14 head, 394 lbs., 162.00 unweaned; 23 head, 400 to 440 lbs., 159.00 to 169.00 (163.59); 28 head, 413 to 442 lbs., 163.50 to 164.00 (163.74) unweaned; 27 head, 473 to 496 lbs., 148.00 to 155.00 (152.90) unweaned; 44 head, 509 to 542 lbs., 141.50 to 149.00 (146.35); 72 head, 505 lbs., 162.50 thin fleshed; 159 head, 506 to 547 lbs., 142.50 to 154.50 (149.51) unweaned; 47 head, 552 to 592 lbs., 142.00 to 144.00 (142.53) unweaned; 46 head, 619 to 621 lbs., 142.00 to 143.50 (143.21); 53 head, 600 to 607 lbs., 134.50 to 142.00 (138.43); 30 head, 762 to 781 lbs., 140.00 to 141.00 (140.63); 18 head, 893 lbs., 140.00; 7 head, 936 lbs., 140.00; 25 head, 987 to 997 lbs., 140.00 to 141.00 (140.80). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 510 lbs., 137.00 unweaned.
