Lexington Livestock Market, Lexington, Nebraska, reported receipts of 2,504 feeder cattle selling on Nov. 1, compared to 3,248 head on Oct. 25 and 4,713 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves weighing under 650 pounds were steady to $5 higher. The yearling steers weighing over 800 pounds were steady to $3 higher and yearling heifers weighing 900 to 950 pounds were selling $10 higher. The demand was good from the buyers in the crowd. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 71% steers and 29% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 55%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 28 head, 350 to 388 lbs., 181.00 to 182.00 (181.23); 24 head, 405 to 435 lbs., 182.00 to 184.00 (183.22); 137 head, 464 to 494 lbs., 172.00 to 178.00 (175.89); 177 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 162.00 to 167.50 (165.33); 8 head, 546 lbs., 154.00 full; 46 head, 589 lbs., 161.25; 30 head, 556 to 558 lbs., 153.00 to 155.00 (153.47) full; 28 head, 627 lbs., 150.00 full; 56 head, 604 to 620 lbs., 156.50 to 161.00 (158.56) unweaned; 31 head, 679 to 686 lbs., 148.00 to 150.25 (149.08) full; 18 head, 664 lbs., 156.00 unweaned; 177 head, 828 lbs., 156.10; 116 head, 877 lbs., 152.85; 400 head, 905 to 929 lbs., 152.75 to 153.10 (152.97); 58 head, 961 lbs., 149.00; 41 head, 1092 lbs., 130.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 371 lbs., 163.50 full; 5 head, 410 lbs., 154.00 full; 7 head, 584 lbs., 142.50 full; 37 head, 605 to 638 lbs., 137.50 to 140.50 (139.00) unweaned; 6 head, 666 lbs., 138.00; 14 head, 700 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 6 head, 812 lbs., 135.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 321 lbs., 165.00; 6 head, 341 lbs., 157.00 full; 38 head, 352 to 388 lbs., 155.00 to 162.00 (159.63); 7 head, 365 lbs., 151.00 full; 12 head, 440 to 441 lbs., 148.00 to 151.25 (149.36) full; 81 head, 456 to 471 lbs., 149.00 to 155.50 (152.84); 30 head, 460 lbs., 146.00 full; 113 head, 508 to 528 lbs., 144.00 to 146.00 (145.35); 42 head, 521 to 528 lbs., 137.00 to 140.00 (138.65) full; 67 head, 572 to 573 lbs., 146.75 to 147.25 (146.98); 15 head, 551 lbs., 141.75 full; 9 head, 632 lbs., 140.00; 30 head, 610 to 643 lbs., 140.50 to 143.50 (141.66) unweaned; 88 head, 944 lbs., 149.10 guaranteed open. Medium and large 1 to 2, 8 head, 433 lbs., 140.00; 6 head, 479 lbs., 140.00 full; 7 head, 575 lbs., 134.25 full; 22 head, 643 lbs., 137.50 unweaned.
