Lexington Livestock Market, Lexington, Nebraska, reported receipts of 1,469 head of cattle selling Oct. 4, compared to 2,024 head on Sept. 20 and 1,749 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the Sept. 20 sale, steers over 700 pounds were selling $2 to $6 higher and heifers weighing over 700 pounds were steady to $4 higher. The demand was good from the buyers in the crowd. Near 340 head of slaughter cows and bulls were included in the receipts. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 62% steers and 38% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 100%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 23 head, 704 lbs., 156.75; 106 head, 757 to 759 lbs., 152.00 to 154.00 (153.24); 174 head, 824 to 849 lbs., 146.75 to 150.85 (148.14); 118 head, 850 to 898 lbs., 146.60 to 148.25 (147.04); 111 head, 918 lbs., 143.00; 62 head, 952 lbs., 138.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 28 head, 665 to 678 lbs., 135.00 to 146.00 (140.95).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 18 head, 649 lbs., 135.00 spayed; 34 head, 725 lbs., 143.25 spayed; 8 head, 763 lbs., 139.00; 39 head, 835 lbs., 138.50; 15 head, 814 lbs., 138.50 spayed; 239 head, 875 lbs., 140.00 spayed; 23 head, 940 lbs., 133.75. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 657 lbs., 130.50.
