Lexington Livestock Market, Lexington, Nebraska, reported receipts of 3,474 head of feeder cattle were selling Feb. 14, compared to 2,923 head on Feb. 7 and 4,254 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing 550 to 700 pounds were steady to $2 lower and steers weighing over 700 pounds were steady to $2 higher and heifers weighing over 500 pounds were steady to $2 higher. The demand was good from the buyers in the crowd. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 75%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 48 head, 410 to 415 lbs., 197.50 to 203.00 (199.58); 74 head, 453 to 482 lbs., 180.50 to 192.00 (182.06); 145 head, 509 to 543 lbs., 166.00 to 177.00 (173.50); 108 head, 565 to 585 lbs., 163.00 to 171.50 (169.85); 228 head, 604 to 641 lbs., 156.00 to 166.00 (162.70); 155 head, 650 to 696 lbs., 147.00 to 156.00 (151.65); 148 head, 691 lbs., 160,75 fancy; 312 head, 700 to 720 lbs., 149.75 to 158.50 (155.60); 380 head, 750 to 794 lbs., 142.50 to 150.50 (144.68); 322 head, 800 to 845 lbs., 141.75 to 142.75 (142.04); 185 head, 852 lbs., 143.10; 87 head, 900 to 911 lbs., 133.75 to 135.25 (134.92). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 305 lbs., 182.00 thin fleshed; 8 head, 443 lbs., 170.00 unweaned; 7 head, 457 lbs., 161.00; 8 head, 543 lbs., 155.00; 9 head, 527 lbs., 153.50 unweaned; 28 head, 611 lbs., 147.50 unweaned; 13 head, 721 lbs., 136.50 unweaned.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 393 lbs., 164.00 unweaned; 15 head, 400 to 412 lbs., 166.00 to 173.50 (171.05); 66 head, 458 to 470 lbs., 172.25 to 175.60 (173.65) thin fleshed; 71 head, 500 to 534 lbs., 155.75 to 163.50 (159.09); 7 head, 500 lbs., 152.00 fleshy; 88 head, 571 to 589 lbs., 146.50 to 154.00 (151.01); 93 head, 584 lbs., 159.50 thin fleshed; 197 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 140.25 to 148.50 (144.96); 163 head, 673 to 694 lbs., 135.00 to 138.25 (137.09); 10 head, 666 lbs., 139.25 unweaned; 151 head, 707 to 733 lbs., 136.00 to 138.00 (136.49); 78 head, 792 lbs., 130.00 fleshy; 16 head, 805 to 825 lbs., 124.50 to 128.50 (126.27); 21 head, 902 lbs., 128.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 345 lbs., 172.00 thin fleshed; 27 head, 564 lbs., 141.50 unweaned; 18 head, 775 to 787 lbs., 125.50 to 127.00 (125.99).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.