Lexington Livestock Market, Lexington, Nebraska, reported receipts of 2,472 head of cattle selling on Sept. 6, compared to 1,548 head on Aug. 23, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to two weeks ago, the steers weighing over 700 pounds were selling $8 to $12 lower and heifers weighing over 850 pounds were selling $2 to $5 lower with spayed heifers selling steady. The demand was moderate to good from the buyers in the crowd. Nearly 290 head of slaughter cows and bulls were included in the receipts. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 48% steers and 52% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 100%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 19 head, 656 to 681 lbs., 143.00 to 144.00 (143.31); 31 head, 700 to 735 lbs., 137.50 to 143.00 (142.08); 52 head, 768 to 788 lbs., 132.50 to 136.50 (134.29); 84 head, 818 to 827 lbs., 133.00 to 139.75 (138.29); 259 head, 856 to 889 lbs., 132.00 to 134.25 (133.48); 152 head, 900 to 927 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (129.36); 375 head, 950 to 989 lbs., 121.00 to 125.50 (124.53); 13 head, 1058 lbs., 114.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 16 head, 618 lbs., 135.50; 15 head, 680 to 692 lbs., 127.00 to 128.00 (127.60); 69 head, 708 to 738 lbs., 129.00 to 133.75 (131.65); 100 head, 753 to 790 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (130.73); 284 head, 776 to 790 lbs., 131.25 to 135.75 (134.99) spayed; 149 head, 800 to 823 lbs., 126.75 to 132.00 (129.69); 24 head, 852 to 862 lbs., 122.50 to 127.10 (124.02); 304 head, 870 lbs., 132.10 spayed; 113 head, 911 to 917 lbs., 121.00 to 130.25 (129.84).
