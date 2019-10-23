Lexington Livestock Market, Lexington, Nebraska, reported receipts of 3,139 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 18, compared to 678 head on Oct. 11 and 4,349 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
This was the first reported spring calf sale of the fall season with not enough yearling feeders to establish a trend therefore a trend was not applicable. The demand was moderate to good from the buyers in the crowd with bawling calves that had not received their fall vaccinations selling at a discount. Nearly 450 head of slaughter cows and bulls are included in the receipts. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 59% steers, 40% were heifers and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 49%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 34 head, 409 to 440 lbs., 171.00 to 175.00 (175.50); 53 head, 473 to 486 lbs., 122.50 to 180.00 (176.27); 24 head, 465 to 487 lbs., 160.00 fleshy; 64 head, 500 to 541 lbs., 155.00 to 164.00 (158.41); 13 head, 529 lbs., 150.00 fleshy; 248 head, 559 to 583 lbs., 151.00 to159.85 (155.49); 58 head, 558 to 590 lbs., 145.00 to 148.50 (146.82) fleshy; 234 head, 600 to 637 lbs., 145.00 to 154.75 (149.82) fleshy; 20 head, 687 lbs., 149.00; 273 head, 662 to 668 lbs., 145.75 to 156.50 (154.76) unweaned; 17 head, 714 lbs., 143.50 unweaned; 93 head, 757 lbs., 153.00 fancy; 85 head, 815 to 828 lbs., 147.50 to 155.00 (153.57); 17 head, 963 lbs., 130.00 full. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 16 head, 330 lbs., 151.00; 7 head, 361 lbs., 150.00; 15 head, 430 lbs., 145.00 to 151.00 (147.40); 5 head, 472 lbs., 145.00; 8 head, 543 lbs., 142.50; 42 head, 623 to 647 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 8 head, 699 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 70 head, 756 lbs., 145.00; 6 head, 855 lbs., 135.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 22 head, 365 to 390 lbs., 155.00 to 162.00 (159.67); 70 head, 421 to 448 lbs., 146.50 to 156.75 (153.10); 79 head, 450 to 496 lbs., 141.00 to 151.50 (144.31); 153 head, 501 to 545 lbs., 137.50 to 148.50 (143.88); 190 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 135.00 to 144.00 (139.70); 70 head, 550 lbs., 151.00 fancy; 112 head, 629 lbs., 156.50 fancy; 32 head, 653 to 678 lbs., 142.50 to 147.00 (146.18); 8 head, 650 lbs., 149.00 spayed; 10 head, 681 lbs., 134.00 unweaned; 26 head, 720 to 722 lbs., 139.00 to 141.00 (139.54) full; 44 head, 789 lbs., 142.00 spayed; 7 head, 810 lbs., 136.00; 6 head, 820 lbs., 130.00 full; 7 head, 865 lbs., 139.00; 49 head, 952 to 962 lbs., 130.25 to 133.50 (130.91). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 368 lbs., 150.00; 11 head, 400 lbs., 141.00; 7 head, 465 lbs., 130.00; 8 head, 528 lbs., 132.50; 29 head, 555 to 573 lbs., 124.00 to 130.00 (125.97).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 17 head, 618 lbs., 112.00 unweaned.
