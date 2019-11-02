Lexington Livestock Market, Lexington, Nebraska, reported receipts of 3,248 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 25, compared to 3,139 head on Oct. 18 and 1,271 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing under 500 pounds were selling $1 to $2 lower and those weighing over 500 pounds were selling $1 to $3 higher. The heifers under 600 pounds were selling $1 to $3 lower except those from 450 to 500 pounds were selling $4 higher. The demand was moderate to good from the buyers in the crowd with calves that had not received their fall vaccinations selling at a discount. Nearly 275 head of slaughter cows and bulls were included in the receipts. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 63% steers and 37% ere heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 43%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 30 head, 378 lbs., 175.00 to 183.00 (178.53); 19 head,392 lbs., 161.00 to 164.00 (162.89) full; 24 head, 418 to 435 lbs., 171.00 to 177.00 (174.28); 15 head, 439 lbs., 166.00 fleshy; 40 head, 410 lbs., 169.00 full; 88 head, 462 to 480 lbs., 170.50 to 175.00 (173.32); 11 head, 465 lbs., 165.00 fleshy; 53 head, 482 lbs., 167.50 full; 82 head, 502 to 538 lbs., 153.50 to 164.25 (159.82); 93 head, 501 to 514 lbs., 170.00 to 171.00 (170.61) fancy; 273 head, 556 to 591 lbs., 155.25 to 159.00 (157.29);
70 head, 567 lbs., 165.50 fancy; 142 head, 605 to 623 lbs., 150.00 to 156.00 (154.90) unweaned; 229 head, 657 to 677 lbs., 156.50 to 157.85 (156.93) unweaned; 28 head, 810 lbs., 155.00; 38 head, 831 lbs., 145.00 full; 41 head, 860 lbs., 148.00; 368 head, 950 lbs., 147.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 332 lbs., 155.00; 14 head, 484 lbs., 151.00; 6 head, 520 lbs., 130.00 fleshy; 8 head, 568 lbs., 140.50; 24 head, 653 lbs., 142.75 unweaned; 25 head, 702 lbs., 145.00 fleshy; 15 head, 765 lbs., 145.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 22 head, 315 to 326 lbs., 155.00 to 156.00 (155.27); 22 head, 368 to 399 lbs., 152.00 to 157.00 (154.49); 136 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 146.00to 152.50 (150.16); 26 head, 432 lbs., 144.50 full; 109 head, 450 to 489 lbs., 146.00 to 154.74 (148.64); 145 head, 510 to 545 lbs., 141.50 to 143.50 (142.83); 112 head, 536 to 549 lbs., 150.75 to 152.35 (151.60) fancy; 12 head, 547 lbs., 148.25 thin fleshed; 44 head, 565 to 583 lbs., 132.50 to 140.50 (136.07); 62 head, 634 lbs., 141.10 unweaned; 55 head, 760 to 794 lbs., 140.50 to 142.50 (141.24); 100 head, 910 to 941 lbs., 136.00; 14 head, 963 lbs., 135.06. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 331 lbs., 130.00 full; 40 head, 355 to 381 lbs., 145.00 to 147.75 (147.03); 26 head, 495 lbs., 135.00; 15 head, 543 lbs., 132.50; 14 head, 564 lbs., 126.50; 11 head, 572 lbs., 117.50 thin fleshed; 56 head, 735 lbs., 137.50.
