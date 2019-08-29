Lexington Livestock Market, Lexington, Nebraska, reported receipts of 1,548 head of cattle selling on Aug. 23, compared to 2,402 head selling on Aug. 9, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
In comparison to two weeks ago, the steers weighing over 700 pounds were mostly steady and heifers weighing over 850 pounds were selling $7 lower. The demand was moderate to good from buyers in the crowd. Nearly 340 head of slaughter cows and bulls were included in the receipts. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 50% steers and 50% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 96%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 281 lbs., 209.00 unweaned; 22 head, 643 lbs., 150.00; 42 head, 724 lbs., 149.85; 181 head, 940 lbs., 141.00; 303 head, 955 to 981 lbs., 136.00 to 140.90 (139.86). Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 10 head, 185 lbs., 435.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 823 lbs., 132.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 144 head, 875 to 898 lbs., 131.85 to 133.25 (132.01); 240 head, 852 to 865 lbs., 132.00 to 132.35 (132.18) spayed; 27 head, 922 lbs., 131.35; 120 head, 911 lbs., 125.00 guaranteed open; 14 head, 963 lbs., 128.00. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 5 head, 221 lbs., 350.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 710 lbs., 132.50 thin fleshed.
