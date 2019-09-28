Lexington Livestock Market, Lexington, Nebraska, reported receipts of 2,024 head of feeder cattle selling on Sept. 20, compared to 2,472 head on Sept. 6, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to two weeks ago, the steers weighing over 700 pounds selling $2 to $6 higher and heifers weighing over 700 pounds were steady to $5 higher. The demand was good from the buyers in the crowd. Nearly 325 head of slaughter cows and bulls was included in the receipts. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 39% steers and 61% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 92%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 52 head, 664 lbs., 160.00 thin fleshed; 31 head, 700 to 716 lbs., 147.00 to 150.00 (149.21); 64 head, 750 to 791 lbs., 140.10 to 145.50 (142.18); 140 head, 806 to 846 lbs., 136.50 to 144.50 (142.67); 85 head, 892 lbs., 142.20; 22 head, 951 to 983 lbs., 126.75 to 127.75 (127.35); 124 head, 970 lbs., 137.40 fancy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 288 lbs., 160.00 unweaned; 5 head, 365 lbs., 163.00 thin fleshed; 11 head, 481 lbs., 153.00 thin fleshed; 7 head, 532 lbs., 147.50; 21 head, 568 to 573 lbs., 151.50 to 152.50 (151.88); 18 head, 610 to 645 lbs., 142.50 to 146.00 (144.79); 8 head, 751 lbs., 132.50 thin fleshed.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 671 lbs., 138.25; 29 head, 723 to 742 lbs., 132.50 to 135.35 (133.37); 66 head, 700 to 711 lbs., 141.00 to 143.50 (141.60) spayed; 74 head, 750 to 777 lbs., 131.00 to 137.75 (132.77); 16 head, 788 lbs., 137.25 spayed; 31 head, 751 to 761 lbs., 139.00 to 140.25 (139.84) thin fleshed; 223 head, 818 to 847 lbs., 129.10 to 134.75 (129.86); 7 head, 808 lbs., 124.00 fleshy; 116 head, 843 lbs., 131.25 spayed; 25 head, 875 to 885 lbs., 131.75 to 134.00 (133.18); 114 head, 889 lbs., 129.50 fleshy; 130 head, 872 lbs., 139.75 spayed; 18 head, 914 to 929 lbs., 127.75 to 130.00 (128.74). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 331 lbs., 163.00 thin fleshed; 16 head, 416 to 432 lbs., 144.50 to 154.00 (149.16) thin fleshed; 25 head, 477 lbs., 142.00 thin fleshed; 12 head, 524 to 548 lbs., 130.00 to 137.50 (133.21); 17 head, 602 to 610 lbs., 136.75 to 139.50 (138.20) thin fleshed; 9 head, 721 lbs., 128.50 thin fleshed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.