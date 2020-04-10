Lexington Livestock Market, Lexington, Nebraska, reported receipts of 1,890 head of feeder cattle, compared to 2,065 head on March 13 and 3,484 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
This was the first reported sale in three weeks so a trend was not applicable. The demand was moderate to active. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 47% steers, 45% was heifers and 8% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 74%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 23 head, 606 to 622 lbs., 131.00; 51 head, 652 to 691 lbs., 135.50 to 144.50 (138.38); 133 head, 713 to 746 lbs., 122.00 to 131.25 (124.69); 46 head, 775 lbs., 115.00; 274 head, 824 lbs., 117.50 to 117.60 (117.55); 75 head, 864 lbs., 106.35; 48 head, 927 to 937 lbs., 100.00 to 103.85 (102.32). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 14 head, 316 lbs., 148.00 thin fleshed; 8 head, 441 lbs., 144.00; 11 head, 407 lbs., 157.00 thin fleshed; 9 head, 518 lbs., 148.00 thin fleshed; 5 head, 571 lbs., 137.00; 21 head, 656 lbs., 128.00; 5 head, 756 lbs., 109.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, Price 55 head, 300 lbs., 161.00; 88 head, 392 to 393 lbs., 152.75 to 159.00 (153.11); 12 head, 452 lbs., 150.00; 13 head, 520 lbs., 147.00; 60 head, 600 to 643 lbs., 118.25 to 128.00 (120.41); 64 head, 653 to 678 lbs., 107.50 to 118.00 (113.81); 184 head, 712 to 738 lbs., 104.50 to 112.00 (106.60); 113 head, 783 lbs., 110.00 to 110.50 (110.48); 44 head, 828 lbs., 104.10; 10 head, 876 lbs., 93.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 318 lbs., 130.00; 15 head, 419 to 438 lbs., 141.00 to 145.50 (143.96); 14 head, 540 lbs., 117.50; 20 head, 552 lbs., 115.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 41 head, 318 lbs., 160.00; 48 head, 418 lbs., 157.00; 20 head, 501 to 534 lbs., 135.50 to 143.00 (139.88). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 352 lbs., 123.00; 5 head, 500 lbs., 130.50.
