Lexington Livestock Market, Lexington, Nebraska, reported receipts of 3,674 head of cattle selling on Dec. 13, compared to 2,141 head on Dec. 6 and 3,970 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing over 550 pounds were steady to $4 higher and heifers were steady to $3 lower. The demand was good from the buyers in the crowd. Nearly 320 head of slaughter cows and bulls are included in the receipts. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 57% steers and 43% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 53%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 396 lbs., 185.00; 32 head, 377 to 379 lbs., 212.50 to 213.50 (213.13) unweaned; 17 head, 438 lbs., 190.50; 20 head, 446 to 447 lbs., 181.00 to 188.50 (185.50) unweaned; 21 head, 455 to 468 lbs., 172.00 to 181.00 (175.37); 10 head, 495 lbs., 164.00 full; 96 head, 453 to 477 lbs., 173.00 to 184.00 (180.04) unweaned; 95 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 164.00 to 170.00 (166.07); 22 head, 507 lbs., 176.50 thin fleshed; 157 head, 506 to 542 lbs., 165.00 to 173.00 (169.52) unweaned; 75 head, 550 to 570 lbs., 158,50 to 164.50 (163.47); 74 head, 564 to 581 lbs., 157.00 to 161.50 (158.55) unweaned; 192 head, 602 to 647 lbs., 151.00 to 157.00 (154.09); 202 head, 600 to 610 lbs., 150.50 to 157.00 (154.09) unweaned; 210 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 156.00 to 160.00 (158.14); 52 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 146.50 to 151.75 (148.35) fleshy; 192 head, 718 to 746 lbs., 154.75 to 155.25 (155.02); 8 head, 705 lbs., 142.50 fleshy; 5 head, 713 lbs, 140.25 unweaned; 53 head, 751 to 769 lbs., 147.00 to 155.25 (152.56); 16 head, 842 lbs., 143.00; 6 head, 825 lbs., 140.50 full; 66 head, 853 to 862 ls., 145.50 to 149.00 (148.68); 53 head, 1020 lbs., 143.10. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 291 lbs., 170.00 thin fleshed; 6 head, 425 lbs., 160.00; 22 head, 503 to 516 lbs., 155.00 to 156.00 (155.45); 23 head, 624 to 638 lbs., 144.75 to 146.00 (145.56); 10 head, 624 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 12 head, 674 lbs., 140.00; 10 head, 744 lbs., 130.50 unweaned.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 336 lbs., 189.00; 14 head, 382 lbs., 176.00; 30 head, 381 to 393 lbs., 163.00 to 166.00 (164.52) unweaned; 18 head, 406 to 423 lbs., 156.00 to 161.00 (158.45); 29 head, 416 to 439 lbs., 171.00 to 175.00 (172.88) thin fleshed; 47 head, 421 to 435 lbs., 161.00 to 161.50 (161.34) unweaned; 55 head, 455 to 477 lbs., 153.00 to 161.00 (157.46); 22 head, 465 lbs., 172.00 thin fleshed; 68 head, 455 to 492 lbs., 148.50 to 152.75 (151.62) unweaned; 86 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 139.75 to 153.50 (148.24); 22 head, 521 to 544 lbs., 156.50 to 158.50 (157.03) thin fleshed; 185 head, 503 to 534 lbs., 143.00 to 153.50 (150.74) unweaned; 16 head, 573 to 586 lbs., 137.50 to 139.00 (138.24); 190 head, 552 to 595 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (140.89) unweaned; 283 head, 612 to 648 lbs., 138.00 to 144.75 (142.36); 64 head, 651 to 679 lbs., 135.50 to 143.35 (141.77); 6 head, 668 lbs., 137.50 unweaned; 145 head, 704 to 723 lbs., 152.00 to 149.60 (146.49); 55 head, 851 lbs., 133.00; 11 head, 951 lbs., 135.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 619 lbs., 131.00.
