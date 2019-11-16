Lexington Livestock Market, Lexington, Nebraska, reported receipts of 3,040 head of feeder cattle selling on Nov. 8, compared to 2,504 head on Nov. 1 and 2,149 head a year ago, according to the USDA- Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifers calves weighing 450 to 600 pounds were steady to $4 higher. The demand was good from the buyers in the crowd. Nearly 440 head of slaughter cows and bulls were included in the receipts. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 65% steers, 34% were heifers and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 21%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 346 lbs., 184.50 thin fleshed; 13 head, 326 to 336 lbs., 174.00 to 178.00 (176.49) unweaned; 12 head, 380 lbs., 198.00 fancy; 20 head, 400 to 421 lbs., 194.50 to 196.00 (195.23) fancy; 53 head, 426 to 443 lbs., 187.00 to 191.00 (187.69) thin fleshed; 29 head, 400 to 406 lbs., 175.00 to 183.00 (177.81) unweaned; 61 head, 451 lbs., 194.25 fancy; 16 head, 466 to 479 lbs., 170.50 to 173.00 (171.27) fleshy; 38 head, 451 to 463 lbs., 184.00 to 186.50 (185.07) thin fleshed; 163 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 177.00 to 179.50 (178.67) unweaned; 306 head, 506 to 544 lbs., 166.50 to 175.75 (170.36) unweaned; 14 head, 576 lbs., 153.50 fleshy; 278 head, 552 to 599 lbs., 161.00 to 164.75 (163.18) unweaned; 51 head, 601 to 632 lbs., 142.50 to 150.00 (147.29) fleshy; 242 head, 602 to 648 lbs., 153.00 to 160.00 (158.29) unweaned; 25 head, 692 lbs., 143.25 fleshy; 89 head, 654 to 678 lbs., 157.00 to 157.75 (157.39) unweaned; 20 head, 730 lbs., 143.50 unweaned; 14 head, 816 lbs., 135.00 fleshy; 8 head, 865 lbs., 134.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 348 lbs., 164.00 thin fleshed; 18 head, 455 lbs., 169.00 thin fleshed; 7 head, 495 lbs., 160.00 unweaned; 8 head, 531 lbs., 156.00 unweaned; 47 head, 588 to 595 lbs., 146.00 to 146.50 (146.27) unweaned.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 307 lbs., 159.00 unweaned; 61 head, 400 to 442 lbs., 156.00 to 165.25 (163.10) unweaned; 9 head, 468 lbs., 148.00 fleshy; 185 head, 450 to 491 lbs., 151.00 to 160.00 (155.59) unweaned; 156 head, 504 to 549 lbs., 146.50 to 156.50 (150.17) unweaned; 56 head, 556 to 592 lbs., 136.00 to 138.50 (137.22) fleshy; 166 head, 569 to 596 lbs., 145.00 to 147.35 (145.94) unweaned; 21 head, 621 lbs., 132.75 fleshy; 5 head, 652 lbs., 130.00 fleshy; 6 head, 770 lbs., 128.50 fleshy; 7 head, 812 lbs., 131.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 330 lbs., 146.00 thin fleshed; 21 head, 351 lbs., 146.00 to 153.00 (151.33) unweaned; 33 head, 438 lbs., 145.50 thin fleshed; 6 head, 400 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 61 head, 510 to 527 lbs., 132.50 to 140.00 (134.98) unweaned; 10 head, 553 lbs., 138.00 unweaned.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 615 to 624 lbs., 112.00 to 118.00 (115.25) unweaned; 6 head, 679 lbs., 121.00 unweaned.
