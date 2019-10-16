Lexington Livestock Market, Lexington, Nebraska, reported receipts of 678 head of feeder steers were selling on Oct. 11, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the heifers weighing 750 to 900 pounds were selling $6 higher. The demand was good from the buyers in the crowd. There was nearly 175 head of slaughter cows and bulls included in the receipts. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 4% steers and 96% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 100%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 610 lbs., 144.00 unweaned; 6 head, 800 lbs., 135.00.
Feeder heifers:
Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 707 lbs., 147.00; 65 head, 776 lbs., 145.25; 27 head, 803 lbs., 143.60; 241 head, 885 lbs., 147.60. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 642 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 64 head, 691 lbs., 137.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.