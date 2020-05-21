The Lexington Livestock Market, Lexington, Nebraska, reported receipts of 1,009 head of feeder cattle selling on April 17, compared to 1,890 head on April 3 and 3,009 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to two weeks ago steers and heifers weighing over 600 pounds were selling $5 to $10 higher. The demand was moderate to good with internet activity noticed. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 40% steers and 60% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 77%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 423 lbs., 156.50; 13 head, 505 to 544 lbs., 154.00 to 164.00 (159.98); 52 head, 567 to 577 lbs., 153.00 to 157.50 (155.80); 70 head, 624 to 639 lbs., 145.00 to 154.00 (151.85); 12 head, 693 lbs., 132.00; 22 head, 733 lbs., 130.00; 29 head, 751 lbs., 139.00; 30 head, 890 lbs., 111.25; 75 head, 1033 lbs., 106.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 474 lbs., 150.00; 11 head, 532 lbs., 150.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 49 head, 522 to 531 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (132.15); 23 head, 574 to 598 lbs., 138.00 to 142.00 (139.70); 11 head, 632 lbs., 129.00; 17 head, 683 lbs., 119.25; 56 head, 706 to 713 lbs., 111.75 to 118.50 (116.10); 149 head, 752 to 766 lbs., 104.00 to 107.50 (106.26); 165 head, 961 lbs., 106.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 24 head, 442 lbs., 140.00.
