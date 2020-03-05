Lexington Livestock Market, Lexington, Nebraska, reported receipts of 2,394 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 28, compared to 4,743 head on Feb. 21 and 4,247 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steers were selling $1 to $6 lower and heifers were selling $1 to $4 lower on the comparable offerings. The demand was moderate to good from the buyers in the crowd. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 51% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 49% were heifers and 0% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 62%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 118 head, 430 to 431 lbs., 187.00 to 193.00 (192.49); 5 head, 440 lbs., 177.00 fleshy; 37 head, 478 to 498 lbs., 185.50 to 186.00 (185.64); 198 head, 508 to 548 lbs. 172.25 to 176.50 (175.66); 44 head, 515 lbs., 185.00 thin fleshed; 21 head, 555 lbs., 173.75 thin fleshed; 108 head, 602 to 626 lbs., 160.00 to 165.10 (164.31); 13 head, 645 lbs., 148.00 fleshy; 103 head, 660 to 696 lbs., 145.75 to 150.50 (148.20); 9 head, 691 lbs., 140.00 fleshy; 140 head, 731 to 746 lbs., 140.00 to 145.50 (141.62); 116 head, 752 to 760 lbs., 136.00 to 140.00 (137.35); 154 head, 844 to 846 lbs., 134.50 to 138.10 (137.37); 49 head, 817 lbs., 130.00 fleshy; 24 head, 854 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 18 head, 920 lbs., 120.00. Dairy steers, large frane 3, 7 head, 425 lbs., 45.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 118 head, 422 lbs., 185.00 thin fleshed; 54 head, 491 to 494 lbs., 157.00 to 159.00 (158.11); 136 head, 527 lbs., 169.00 thin fleshed; 49 head, 567 lbs., 148.75; 29 head, 570 to 594 lbs., 136.00 to 140.00 (136.92) fleshy; 11 head, 618 lbs., 138.00; 8 head, 643 lbs., 130.00 fleshy; 105 head, 622 lbs., 146.00 thin fleshed; 95 head, 662 to 682 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (134.18); 153 head, 703 to 729 lbs., 133.00 to 134.00 (133.22); 88 head, 714 to 717 lbs., 136.00 to 136.25 (136.22) replacement; 44 head, 780 lbs., 122.75 fleshy; 175 head, 804 to 812 lbs., 125.00 to 126.60 (125.62). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 425 lbs., 163.00 thin fleshed; 5 head, 453 lbs., 140.00 fleshy; 15 head, 539 lbs., 151.00; 17 head, 536 lbs., 144.00 fleshy.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 537 lbs., 154.00.
