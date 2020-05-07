Lexington Livestock Market, Lexington, Nebraska, reported receipts of 3,445 head of feeder cattle selling on May 1, compared to 1,009 head on April 17, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to two weeks ago, steers weighing 550 to 650 pounds were selling $5 lower and heifers weighing 500 to 550 were selling $5 higher with not enough comparable offerings in the other weight classes to establish a trend. The demand was good from the buyers in the crowd with internet activity noticed. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 68% steers and 32% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 88%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 37 head, 402 to 442 lbs., 167.00 to 177.00 (170.83); 23 head, 474 to 482 lbs., 169.00 to 172.25 (170.57); 17 head, 492 lbs., 157.50 fleshy; 58 head, 500 to 543 lbs., 155.25 to 162.00 (160.58); 70 head, 551 to 585 lbs., 146.00 to 152.50 (150.58); 9 head, 555 lbs., 158.00 thin fleshed; 345 head, 610 to 643 lbs., 141.00 to 151.00 146.39; 95 head, 624 lbs., 160.25 thin fleshed; 77 head, 687 to 689 lbs., 135.00 to 139.25 (137.48); 71 head, 661 lbs., 150.00 thin fleshed; 314 head, 700 to 747 lbs., 134.00 to 138.00 (136.57); 5 head, 719 lbs., 124.50 fleshy; 233 head, 761 to 796 lbs., 127.00 to 130.25 (129.78); 29 head, 787 lbs., 122.75 fleshy; 257 head, 806 to 826 lbs., 120.00 to 127.50 (123.43); 289 head, 887 to 895 lbs., 113.00 to 113.50 (113.32); 39 head, 938 lbs., 112.00; 50 head, 1017 lbs., 106.35; 5 head, 1038 lbs., 93.00 fleshy; 11 head, 1091 lbs., 90.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 382 lbs., 155.00; 7 head, 564 lbs., 141.00; 8 head, 665 lbs., 128.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 14 head, 361 to 379 lbs., 159.00 to 160.00 (159.37); 16 head, 445 lbs., 146.00; 29 head, 450 to 461 lbs., 144.00 to 152.00 (145.62); 45 head, 516 to 546 lbs., 136.00 to 139.00 (137.49); 5 head, 531 lbs., 131.50 unweaned; 6 head, 581 lbs., 130.00 fleshy; 86 head, 605 to 636 lbs., 126.50 to 129.00 (128.24); 144 head, 604 to 613 lbs., 138.50 to 138.85 (138.71) thin fleshed; 69 head, 658 to 678 lbs., 120.00 to 125.75 (123.72); 144 head, 680 lbs., 122.50 spayed; 77 head, 716 to 737 lbs., 108.00 to 117.00 (115.43); 36 head, 750 to 759 lbs., 107.00 to 116.00 (114.16); 27 head, 793 lbs., 108.50 spayed; 225 head, 801 to 830 lbs., 103.50 to 115.00 (111.26); 36 head. 958 to 962 lbs., 90.00 to 97.50 (95.83). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 14 head, 735 lbs., 103.50 thin fleshed.
