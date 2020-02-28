Lexington Livestock Market, Lexington, Nebraska, reported receipts of 4,743 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 21, compared to 3,474 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing under 700 pounds were steady to $5 higher and steers weighing over 700 pounds were steady to $3 lower. The heifers weighing under 600 pounds were selling $3 to $6 higher and heifers weighing over 600 pounds were selling $1 to $3 lower. The demand was good from the buyers in the crowd. The supply included: 100% feeder cattle with 47% steers, 53% were heifers and 0% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 69%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 384 lbs., 203.00; 24 head, 424 to 449 lbs., 197.00 to 200.50 (198.51); 43 head, 467 to 477 lbs., 185.00 to 190.50 (189.63); 195 head, 502 to 545 lbs., 176.00 to 183.50 (180.41); 15 head, 543 lbs., 160.00 fleshy; 243 head, 565 to 597 lbs., 165.00 to 176.00 (171.08); 27 head, 589 lbs., 160.00 fleshy; 445 head, 623 to 649 lbs., 160.00 to 169.00 (165.36); 127 head, 671 to 694 lbs., 154.00 to 159.50 (158.81); 88 head, 670 lbs., 166.00 fancy; 430 head, 715 to 747 lbs., 145.00 to 153.10 (149.24); 15 head, 705 lbs., 143.00 fleshy; 97 head, 751 to 786 lbs., 144.00 to 149.00 (145.60); 36 head, 763 to 776 lbs., 135.00 to 136.25 (135.34) fleshy; 153 head, 816 to 839 lbs., 138.00 to 145.60 (141.31); 116 head, 858 to 898 lbs., 140.85 to 144.85 (141.99); 20 head, 882 lbs., 134.25 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 375 lbs., 173.00; 41 head, 466 to 490 lbs., 172.00 to 175.00 (173.13) thin fleshed.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 14 head, 385 lbs., 175.00; 14 head, 431 lbs., 177.00; 111 head, 467 yo 486 lbs., 157.00 to 165.00 (161.97); 268 head, 501 to 547 lbs., 160.00 to 172.00 (166.45); 142 head, 550 to 592 lbs., 147.00 to 159.50 (154.73); 38 head, 550 lbs., 169.00 fancy; 16 head, 590 lbs., 135.10 fleshy; 55 head, 563 lbs., 163.50 thin fleshed; 313 head, 631 to 648 lbs., 137.50 to 143.00 (141.27); 64 head, 604 to 605 lbs., 155.00 to 156.75 (155.88) fancy; 5 head, 602 lbs., 135.00 fleshy; 93 head, 616 lbs., 150.00 thin fleshed; 138 head, 656 to 692 lbs., 133.50 to 137.35 (136.11); 101 head, 654 to 676 lbs., 153.00 to 157.50 (154.74) replacement; 230 head, 705 to 749 lbs., 131.50 to 136.50 (133.89); 25 head, 745 lbs., 146.00 fancy; 161 head, 711 to 742 lbs., 153.00 to 163.50 (160.52) replacement; 327 head, 759 to 781 lbs., 131.00 to 141.50 (134.48); 55 head, 760 lbs., 157.00 replacement; 11 head, 800 lbs., 130.50; 34 head, 812 to 832 lbs., 122.50 to 124.50 (123.92) fleshy; 36 head, 830 lbs.,140.00 replacement; 47 head, 850 to 855 lbs., 128.75 to 130.25 (130.00). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 401 lbs., 164.00 thin fleshed; 34 head, 481 to 493 lbs., 152.00 to 166.00 (157.43) thin fleshed; 31 head, 526 to 541 lbs., 154.00 to 155.50 (155.06) thin fleshed; 18 head, 570 to 571 lbs., 150.00 thin fleshed.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 442 lbs., 173.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 729 lbs., 122.00.
