The Lexington Livestock Market, Lexington, Nebraska, reported receipts of 1,604 head of cattle selling on July 12, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
This was the first reported sale in recent weeks so a trend was not applicable. The demand was good from the buyers in the crowd. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 81% steers and 19% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 96%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 397 lbs., 167.00 unweaned; 500 head, 892 to 895 lbs., 144.85 to 146.00 (145.14); 63 head, 940 lbs., 141.00; 233 head, 950 to 961 lbs., 141.60 to 143.35 (142.47); 118 head, 1024 lbs., 138.85. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 630 lbs., 148.50; 5 head, 655 lbs., 150.00; 11 head, 780 lbs., 142.50; 17 head, 894 lbs., 115.25 fleshy.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 399 lbs., 160.00 unweaned; 5 head, 488 lbs., 145.00; 39 head, 701 lbs., 139.00; 151 head, 797 lbs., 133.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 485 lbs., 138.00; 17 head, 787 lbs., 125.00.
