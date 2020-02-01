Lexington Livestock Market, Lexington, Nebraska, reported receipts of 3,375 head of cattle selling on Jan. 24, compared to 2,066 head on Jan. 17 and 3,517 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing 600 to 700 pounds were steady to $3 higher and steers weighing over 700 pounds were selling $1 to $6 lower. The heifers weighing 550 to 750 pounds were steady to $2 higher and heifers weighing over 750 pounds were steady to $3 lower. The demand was moderate to good from the buyers in the crowd with internet activity noticed. The supply included 85% feeder cattle with 66% steers and 34% were heifers; and 15% was slaughter cattle. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 80%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 434 lbs., 185.00 unweaned; 33 head, 482 lbs., 193.00; 28 head, 505 to 538 lbs., 183.00 to 185.25 (184.87); 29 head, 532 lbs., 176.50 unweaned; 113 head, 560 to 586 lbs., 181.50 to 185.75 (185.12); 37 head, 601 to 620 lbs., 163.50 to 167.25 (166.63); 48 head, 607 to 646 lbs., 149.75 to 160.50 (155.18) fleshy; 5 head, 626 lbs., 164.00 unweaned; 258 head, 653 to 665 lbs., 159.75 to 163.00 (161.08); 107 head, 689 to 698 lbs., 145.00 to 152.00 (150.30) fleshy; 125 head, 714 to 748 lbs., 145.00 to 148.50 (147.33); 24 head, 708 to 734 lbs., 142.50 fleshy; 171 head, 753 to 797 lbs., 143.75 to 148.25 (146.47); 16 head, 754 lbs., 140.00 fleshy; 367 head, 800 to 844 lbs., 142.75 to 147.50 (145.41); 108 head, 802 to 831 lbs., 139.75 to 140.35 (140.06) fleshy; 127 head, 867 to 898 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (137.92); 9 head, 935 lbs., 135.00; 24 head, 962 lbs., 136.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 415 lbs., 179.00; 7 head, 412 lbs., 179.00 unweaned; 31 head, 461 to 476 lbs., 175.00 to 179.00 (176.55); 7 head, 546 lbs., 176.00; 10 head, 542 lbs., 157.00 unweaned; 27 head, 567 lbs., 169.00; 12 head, 590 lbs., 164.00 thin fleshed.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 14 head, 437 lbs., 169.00; 6 head, 412 lbs., 164.00 unweaned; 23 head, 476 lbs., 171.75 unweaned; 55 head, 522 to 542 lbs., 156.00 to 159.00 (157.07); 9 head, 508 lbs., 169.50 thin fleshed; 44 head, 552 to 592 lbs., 150.00 to 157.00 (154.42); 163 head, 604 to 621 lbs., 148.00 to 153.00 (151.85); 45 head, 650 to 685 lbs., 139.00 to 141.50 (139.55); 131 head, 700 to 730 lbs., 137.50 to 145.00 (139.47); 26 head, 718 to 733 lbs., 133.00 to 134.50 (134.21) fleshy; 198 head, 751 to 783 lbs., 132.25 to 140.75 (136.05); 108 head, 807 to 827 lbs., 134.00 to 140.00 (135.82); 21 head, 855 lbs., 136.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 429 lbs., 161.00; 12 head, 467 lbs., 166.00 unweaned; 12 head, 520 lbs., 159.75 thin fleshed; 6 head, 640 lbs., 146.50 thin fleshed; 11 head, 825 lbs., 134.75 thin fleshed; 5 head, 857 lbs., 133.00 thin fleshed.
