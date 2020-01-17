Lexington Livestock Market, Lexington, Nebraska, reported recepts of 4,457 head of cattle selling on Jan. 10, compared to 2,637 head on Jan. 3 and 3,173 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steers were selling $1 to $3 higher and heifers were steady to $2 higher. The demand was good from the buyers in the crowd with internet activity noticed. The supply included 86% feeder cattle with 52% steers and 48% were heifers; and 14% were slaughter cattle. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 81%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 439 lbs., 177.00 unweaned; 33 head, 473 to 495 lbs., 175.00 to 177.00 (176.05); 19 head, 460 to 482 lbs., 184.00 to 187.00 (185.54) unweaned; 15 head, 506 to 541 lbs., 169.50 to 179.00 (172.53); 42 head, 524 to 546 lbs., 176.50 to 180.25 (179.03) unweaned; 67 head, 560 to 595 lbs., 158.50 to 168.50 (162.48); 17 head, 591 to 595 lbs., 153.00 to 156.00 (154.76) fleshy; 20 head, 555 to 590 lbs., 171.00 to 173.00 (172.27 thin fleshed); 40 head, 588 to 599 lbs., 164.00 to 169.00 (167.10) unweaned; 119 head, 600 to 635 lbs., 162.00 to 170.00 (165.53); 18 head, 624 lbs., 150.00 fleshy; 13 head, 620 lbs., 156.50 full; 134 head, 678 to 691 lbs., 157.10 to 160.75 (159.32); 25 head, 670 lbs., 152.00 fleshy; 112 head, 686 to 690 lbs., 150.00 full; 96 head, 713 to 736 lbs., 150.50 to 151.10 (150.91); 178 head, 702 lbs., 162.00 fancy; 79 head, 700 to 743 lbs., 143.75 to 147.00 (144.14) fleshy; 122 head, 782 to 794 lbs., 144.75 to 148.85 (147.63); 112 head, 790 lbs., 156.85 fancy; 316 head, 819 to 837 lbs., 147.00 to 149.75 (148.55); 72 head, 911 lbs., 143.35; 60 head, 920 lbs., 141.30 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 31 head, 300 to 344 lbs., 177.00 to 187.50 (181.39) thin fleshed; 23 head, 411 to 415 lbs., 160.00 to 169.00 (166.24) thin fleshed; 31 head, 678 lbs., 141.00 unweaned; 21 head, 777 lbs., 137.00 fleshy.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 22 head, 492 lbs., 157.00; 19 head, 450 to 466 lbs., 164.00 unweaned; 17 head, 549 lbs., 154.00; 7 head, 537 lbs., 148.00 full; 30 head, 500 to 517 lbs., 158.00 to 160.50 (159.25) thin fleshed; 32 head, 525 to 536 lbs., 148.00 to 153.00 (151.10) unweaned; 80 head, 567 to 593 lbs., 148.00 to 153.00 (150.03); 57 head, 555 lbs., 157.10 thin fleshed; 17 head, 573 lbs., 137.00 unweaned; 430 head, 600 to 642 lbs., 141.50 to 146.50 (143.61); 26 head, 628 lbs., 134.25 unweaned; 160 head, 661 to 672 lbs., 137.25 to 145.75 (142.99); 45 head, 679 to 693 lbs., 131.00 to 134.00 (132.38) fleshy; 498 head, 703 to 737 lbs., 137.00 to 143.50 (141.57); 36 head, 734 lbs., 134.50 fleshy; 37 head, 796 lbs., 133.00 fleshy; 69 head, 856 lbs., 141.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 374 lbs., 162.50 thin fleshed; 6 head, 415 lbs., 145.00; 7 head, 480 lbs., 147.00; 19 head, 528 to 546 lbs., 139.50 to 144.50 (141.57); 11 head, 502 lbs., 140.75 unweaned;’ 6 head, 585 lbs., 138.00; 5 head, 648 lbs., 131.50; 9 head, 741 lbs., 125.25; 19 head, 805 lbs., 127.50 thin fleshed; 13 head, 886 lbs., 133.50 thin fleshed.
