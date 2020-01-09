Lexington Livestock Market, Lexington, Nebraska, reported 2,637 head of cattle selling on Jan. 3, compared to 2,461 head on Dec. 20 and 3,672 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to two weeks ago, steers weighing under 600 pounds were steady to $2 lower and steers weighing 600 to 700 pounds were steady to $2 higher. The heifers were selling steady to $4 higher. The demand was good from the buyers in the crowd with internet activity noticed. The supply included 84% feeder cattle with 59% steers and 41% were heifers; and 16% were slaughter cattle. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 76%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 23 head, 441 lbs., 185.00 unweaned; 22 head, 468 to 496 lbs., 170.00 to 172.00 (171.57); 9 head, 466 lbs., 183.00 thin fleshed; 25 head, 500 to 528 lbs., 164.00 to 174.00 (168.27); 15 head, 522 lbs., 159.00 full; 52 head, 559 lbs., 158.50; 51 head, 561 lbs., 173.85 thin fleshed; 157 head, 612 to 623 lbs., 162.25 to 165.25 (164.10); 23 head, 627 lbs., 145.00 fleshy; 19 head, 637 lbs., 152.50 full; 259 head, 666 to 684 lbs., 151.75 to 161.50 (156.47); 10 head, 670 lbs., 138.00 fleshy; 132 head, 715 to 732 lbs., 152.00 to 158.85 (156.96); 5 head, 745 lbs., 143.50 fleshy; 121 head, 761 to 798 lbs., 140.00 to 148.00 (145.44); 31 head, 800 to 819 lbs., 139.50 to 145.50 (142.44); 86 head, 855 to 899 lbs., 141.50 to 145.75 (145.23); 88 head, 907 lbs., 146.10; 62 head, 972 lbs., 140.75. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 353 lbs., 172.00 unweaned; 12 head, 575 lbs., 140.00; 5 head, 717 lbs., 135.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 13 head, 367 lbs., 171.00 unweaned; 12 head, 421 to 437 lbs., 148.50 to 150.00 (149.11) full; 27 head, 428 lbs., 164.00 unweaned; 40 head, 482 to 494 lbs., 153.00 to 156.00 (155.26); 34 head, 545 lbs., 153.00; 9 head, 517 lbs., 147.00 full; 87 head, 551 to 588 lbs., 147.00 to 151.50 (148.54); 21 head, 588 lbs., 140.00 fleshy; 12 head, 575 lbs., 140.00 full; 11 head, 610 lbs., 144.00; 61 head, 624 lbs., 153.00 replacement; 63 head, 660 lbs., 143.25; 11 head, 680 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 28 head, 676 lbs., 150.00 replacement; 123 head, 700 to 731 lbs., 139.25 to 142.75 (139.89); 43 head, 767 lbs., 139.25; 32 head, 758 lbs., 132.25 fleshy; 191 head, 808 to 829 lbs., 138.60 to 143.10 (141.29); 12 head, 820 lbs., 132.50 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 428 lbs., 135.00; 12 head, 522 lbs., 135.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.