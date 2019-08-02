Lexington Livestock, Lexington, Nebraska, reported receipts of 2,152 head of cattle selling on July 26, compared to 1,604 head on July 12, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
When compared to two weeks ago, the steers weighing over 900 pounds were steady $3 higher with not enough heifers on offer two weeks ago to establish a trend. The demand was good from the buyers in the crowd with internet activity noticed. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 72% steers and 28% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 89%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 31 head, 558 to 572 lbs., 167.00 to 175.00 (170.92); 9 head, 577 lbs., 157.50 unweaned; 52 head, 636 to 642 lbs., 170.25 to 172.00 (170.72); 27 head, 697 lbs., 157.00; 20 head, 813 lbs., 145.00 fleshy; 8 head, 898 lbs., 139.00 fleshy; 431 head, 911 to 927 lbs., 143.50 to 146.60 (145.23); 370 head, 962 to 970 lbs., 140.00 to 147.00 (145.27); 123 head, 1002 lbs., 137.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 448 lbs., 168.00 thin fleshed; 11 head, 827 lbs., 135.00; 19 head, 921 lbs., 122.50 fleshy; 12 head, 981 lbs., 126.00. Large frame 2, 8 head, 650 lbs., 117.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 16 head, 528 lbs., 153.00; 14 head, 535 lbs., 156.50 unweaned; 76 head, 581 to 590 lbs., 154.25 to 155.50 (154.67); 46 head, 614 to 618 lbs., 151.00 to 154.25 (153.40); 32 head, 751 lbs., 136.25; 15 head, 894 lbs., 130.00; 143 head, 902 to 935 lbs., 129.25 to 133.25 (132.63). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 414 lbs., 158.25 thin fleshed; 12 head, 695 lbs., 135.25; 6 head, 756 lbs., 115.00 fleshy; 17 head, 801 lbs., 130.25; 46 head, 817 lbs., 126.50 fleshy.
