Lexington Livestock Market, Lexington, Nebraska, recorded receipts of 2,402 head selling on Aug. 9, compared to 2,152 head on July 26, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to two weeks ago, the 600- to 700-pound steers were selling $6 to $10 higher and steers weighing over 900 pounds were steady to $3 lower. There were not enough heifers on offer two weeks ago to establish a trend. The demand was good from the buyers in the crowd with a few new faces in attendance. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 69% steers, 29% were heifers and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 92%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 287 lbs., 198.00 unweaned; 13 head, 398 lbs., 190.50 unweaned; 13 head, 441 lbs., 189.00; 39 head, 524 to 537 lbs., 177.00 to 184.00 (183.12); 16 head, 524 lbs., 178.50 unweaned; 61 head, 645 lbs., 177.00; 5 head, 644 lbs., 147.00 unweaned; 14 head, 663 lbs., 167.00; 12 head, 727 lbs., 149.00; 275 head, 860 to 897 lbs., 140.00 to 145.10 (144.26); 747 head, 924 to 947 lbs., 143.85 to 145.35 (144.17); 189 head, 961 to 995 lbs., 139.20 to 141.25 (140.58). Medium and large frame1 to 2, 6 head, 629 lbs., 151.00; 5 head, 800 lbs., 137.00 thin fleshed.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 280 lbs., 178.00 unweaned; 13 head, 404 lbs., 166.00 unweaned; 26 head, 479 lbs., 162.00; 13 head, 495 lbs., 145.00 unweaned; 86 head, 601 to 617 lbs., 145.00 to 150.50 (149.69); 35 head, 824 to 835 lbs., 139.00 to 139.25 (139.18); 238 head, 835 lbs., 145.25 spayed; 56 head, 895 lbs., 139.00; 60 head, 882 lbs., 140.25 spayed; 9 head, 937 lbs., 137.50. Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 392 lbs., 146.00; 6 head, 615 lbs., 140.00 thin fleshed.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 931 lbs., 115.00; 35 head, 1055 lbs., 115.00.
