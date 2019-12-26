Lexington Livestock Market, Lexington, Nebraska, reported receipts of 2,461 head of cattle selling on Dec. 20, compared to 3,674 head on Dec. 13, and 2,461 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steers were selling $3 to $9 higher on the comparable offerings and heifers weighing 500 to 550 pounds were selling $2 lower with not enough comparable offerings within other weight classes to establish a trend. The demand was good from the buyers in the crowd with internet activity noticed. The supply included 81% feeder cattle with 62% steers and 38% were heifers; and 19% was slaughter cattle. The The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 31%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 439 lbs., 178.00 full; 15 head, 439 lbs., 178.00 unweaned; 103 head, 470 to 494 lbs., 176.00 to 183.00 (179.37); 12 head, 494 lbs., 171.00 full; 57 head, 453 to 485 lbs., 178.00 to 188.50 (182.72) unweaned; 141 head, 503 to 547 lbs., 163.25 to 173.00 (167.44); 7 head, 544 lbs., 160.00 full; 28 head, 549 lbs., 169.25 unweaned; 101 head, 578 to 596 lbs., 157.00 to 166.00 (159.13); 34 head, 554 to 582 lbs., 153.75 to 155.25 (154.43) fleshy; 46 head, 556 to 564 lbs., 158.00 to 164.50 (163.66) unweaned; 104 head, 605 to 623 lbs., 159.00 to 165.00 (163.53); 28 head, 600 to 620 lbs., 151.00 unweaned; 29 head, 691 lbs., 153.75; 39 head, 701 to 721 lbs., 143.56 to 145.00 (144.08); 68 head, 787 lbs., 155.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 383 lbs., 176.00 thin fleshed; 19 head, 424 to 438 lbs., 171.00 to 174.50 (172.69); 13 head, 465 to 485 lbs., 165.00; 14 head, 595 to 596 lbs., 141.00 to 145.50 (143.25); 31 head, 594 lbs., 147.00 unweaned; 18 head, 616 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 73 head, 677 lbs., 138.50; 14 head, 900 lbs., 140.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 72 head, 442 to 449 lbs., 156.50 to 163.00 (158.62); 10 head, 421 lbs., 157.00 unweaned; 22 head, 459 to 480 lbs., 148.00 to 152.60 (150.20) unweaned; 104 head, 519 to 545 lbs., 143.00 to 149.00 (146.74); 60 head, 536 to 538 lbs., 147.50 to 149.00 (148.18) unweaned; 145 head, 560 to 598 lbs., 138.00 to 144.50 (142.62); 66 head, 567 to 583 lbs., 135.25 to 145.00 (138.93) unweaned; 26 head, 601 to 639 lbs., 136.50 to 151.00 (139.04); 19 head, 630 lbs., 136.00 unweaned; 10 head, 674 lbs., 139.50; 13 head, 663 lbs., 144.50 unweaned; 30 head 737 lbs., 139.00; 9 head, 763 lbs., 140.00; 16 head, 804 lbs., 140.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head 347 lbs. 147.00 thin fleshed; 5 head, 388 lbs., 145.00; 15 head, 482 lbs., 141.00; 6 head, 789 lbs., 130.00.
