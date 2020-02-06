Lexington Livestock Market, Lexington, Nebraska, reported receipts of 2,706 head of cattle selling on Jan. 31, compared to 3,375 head on Jan. 24 and 2,739 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing 600 to 800 pounds were steady to $2 lower and heifers were steady to $3 lower. The demand was moderate to good from the buyers in the crowd. The supply included 88% feeder cattle with 57% steers and 43% were heifers; and 12% was slaughter cattle. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 71%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 23 head, 541 lbs., 164.00 fleshy; 48 head, 534 lbs., 174.00 unweaned; 86 head, 550 to 579 lbs., 164.50 to 169.50 (168.02); 141 head, 601 to 648 lbs., 159.00 to 169.25 (166.07); 16 head, 629 lbs., 150.00 fleshy; 312 head, 651 to 690 lbs., 148.00 to 152.25 (151.25); 73 head, 706 lbs., 153.00; 23 head, 701 lbs., 141.00 fleshy; 326 head, 751 to 791 lbs., 141.25 to 152.00 (144.53); 82 head, 754 to 777 lbs., 135.25 to 139.25 (137.24) fleshy; 23 head, 830 lbs., 131.00 fleshy; 13 head, 878 lbs., 131.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 391 lbs., 167.00 unweaned; 19 head, 445 lbs., 175.00 unweaned; 35 head, 453 to 497 lbs., 165.00 to 175.50 (171.13); 8 head, 523 lbs., 164.00 unweaned; 9 head, 645 lbs., 145.00 unweaned; 5 head, 675 lbs., 143.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 18 head, 485 to 490 lbs., 157.00 to 163.50 (161.71); 84 head, 500 to 543 lbs., 154.00 to 161.00 (156.67); 50 head, 525 lbs., 167.25 thin fleshed; 59 head, 500 lbs., 162.09 unweaned; 123 head, 560 to 597 lbs., 148.00 to 156.00 (152.47); 9 head, 592 lbs., 141.00 fleshy; 23 head, 625 lbs., 150.00; 214 head, 638 lbs., 141.75 fleshy; 65 head, 650 to 687 lbs., 137.00 to 139.50 (137.89); 215 head, 708 to 745 lbs., 131.50 to 135.00 (134.45); 8 head, 758 lbs., 131.25; 5 head, 839 lbs., 131.50 fleshy; 11 head, 856 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 11 head, 911 lbs., 130.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 343 lbs., 164.00; 10 head, 417 lbs., 160.00; 31 head, 431 lbs., 155.00 unweaned.
