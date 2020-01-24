Lexington Livestock Market, Lexington, Nebraska, reported receipts of 2,066 head of cattle selling on Jan. 17, compared to 4,457 head on Jan. 10 and 2,457 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing 500 to 600 pounds were selling $3 to $6 higher and steers weighing over 650 pounds were steady to $4 higher. The heifers weighing 450 to 650 pounds
were selling $3 to $6 higher. The demand was good from the buyers in the crowd. The supply included 91% feeder cattle with 54% steers and 46% were heifers; and 9% was slaughter cattle. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 70%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 339 lbs., 188.00; 7 head, 497 lbs., 171.00; 31 head, 461 lbs., 192.00 thin fleshed; 11 head, 532 lbs., 176.00; 82 head, 547 lbs., 193.25 thin fleshed; 14 head, 561 to 596 lbs., 160.00 to 169.00 (165.01); 21 head, 563 lbs., 183.50 thin fleshed; 32 head, 647 lbs., 163.50; 14 head, 625 lbs., 150.00 fleshy; 221 head, 660 to 693 lbs., 158.00 to 163.00 (161.09); 28 head, 650 to 684 lbs., 145.00 to 154.00 (148.53) fleshy; 231 head, 715 to 724 lbs., 150.25 to 159.25 (157.87); 132 head, 751 to 753 lbs., 152.00 to 156.75 (155.60); 13 head, 796 lbs., 141.00 fleshy; 109 head, 826 lbs., 149.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 620 lbs., 155.00 thin fleshed.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 305 lbs., 204.00; 22 head, 410 lbs., 166.00; 30 head, 450 to 486 lbs., 159.00 to 163.00 (160.66); 34 head, 504 to 512 lbs., 159.25 to 163.00 (161.88); 70 head, 505 lbs., 168.60 thin fleshed; 185 head, 565 to 593 lbs., 151.25 to 155.00 (153.88); 102 head, 609 to 637 lbs., 142.00 to 150.00 (146.37); 86 head, 654 to 676 lbs., 137.75 to 145.00 (141.95); 161 head, 689 to 695 lbs., 150.00 to 151.50 (150.70) fancy; 72 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 135.50 to 143.25 (138.56); 38 head, 774 lbs., 137.85; 8 head, 815 lbs., 139.50; 16 head, 850 lbs., 136.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.