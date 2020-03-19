Lexington Livestock Market, Lexington, Nebraska, reported receipts of 2,065 head of cattle selling on March 13, compared to 2,667 head on Feb. 28, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
No feeder sale was conducted the previous week so a trend was not applicable. The demand was moderate to active from the buyers in the crowd. The supply included 87% feeder cattle with 38% steers, 59% were heifers and 3% were bulls; and 13% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 64%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 27 head, 385 lbs., 182.00; 88 head, 456 lbs., 178.50; 14 head, 481 lbs., 165.00 fleshy; 48 head, 532 to 546 lbs., 163.00 to 170.00 (168.43); 21 head, 556 to 572 lbs., 157.00 to 163.00 (160.47); 40 head, 602 lbs., 162.00; 82 head, 674 to 693 lbs., 127.50 to 132.50 (128.33) fleshy; 72 head, 704 to 727 lbs., 130.00 to 137.75 (136.50); 7 head, 705 lbs., 113.50 fleshy; 87 head, 771 to 785 lbs., 120.00 to 124.85 (124.18); 11 head, 758 lbs., 117.00 fleshy; 6 head, 827 lbs., 116.00; 40 head, 857 to 880 lbs., 112.50 fleshy; 11 head, 972 lbs., 111.00; 8 head, 1008 lbs., 100.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 18 head, 354 lbs., 178.00 thin fleshed; 33 head, 489 lbs., 166.50 thin fleshed; 7 head, 591 lbs., 144.00 thin fleshed; 8 head, 626 lbs., 135.00.
Feeder heifers:
Medium and large frame 1, 69 head, 400 to 446 lbs., 154.00 to 160.00 (155.42); 32 head, 466 to 474 lbs., 155.75 to 160.00 (158.24); 7 head, 487 lbs., 144.00 fleshy; 59 head, 500 to 543 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (141.73); 91 head, 554 to 596 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (136.85); 108 head, 600 to 646 lbs., 134.00 to 141.00 (136.48); 77 head, 600 to 637 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (128.27) fleshy; 43 head, 675 to 689 lbs., 124.50 to 125.25 (124.86); 73 head, 657 lbs., 138.00 replacement; 22 head, 730 lbs., 120.50; 109 head, 746 lbs., 153.00 replacement; 27 head, 780 lbs., 102.50 fleshy; 109 head, 756 to 792 lbs., 140.00 to 161.00 (153.07) replacement; 60 head, 865 lbs., 105.10 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 50 head, 381 lbs., 146.00; 13 head, 365 lbs., 155.00 thin fleshed; 10 head, 436 lbs., 145.00; 5 head, 604 lbs., 110.00; 7 head, 667 lbs., 115.00; 5 head, 715 lbs., 110.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 565 lbs., 140.00; 15 head, 681 lbs., 112.00 fleshy; 5 head, 738 lbs., 120.00; 24 head, 806 lbs., 106.00.
