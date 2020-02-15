Lexington Livestock Market, Lexington, Nebraska, reported receipts of 3,231 head of cattle selling on Feb. 7, compared to 2,706 head on Jan. 31 and 3,137 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing 550 to 850 pounds were steady to $2 higher, heifers weighing 450 to 550 pounds and 650 to 700 pounds were selling $3 higher and heifers weighing 550 to 650 pounds along with 700 to 800 pounds were selling $5 lower. The demand was moderate to good from the buyers in the crowd. The supply included 90% feeder cattle with 59% steers, 41% were heifers and 0% were bulls; and 10% was slaughter cattle. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 71%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 342 lbs., 186.00 unweaned; 5 head, 384 lbs., 168.00 unweaned; 9 head, 400 lbs., 193.00; 24 head, 437 lbs., 170.00 unweaned; 16 head, 480 lbs., 171.00; 48 head, 509 to 544 lbs., 168.00 to 173.00 (170.05); 36 head, 527 lbs., 171.00 unweaned; 87 head, 551 to 590 lbs., 165.50 to 174.50 (169.92); 36 head, 559 to 567 lbs., 160.00 to 162.50 (16.45) fleshy; 19 head, 566 lbs., 158.00 unweaned; 97 head, 611 to 646 lbs., 157.00 to 168.50 (165.44); 13 head, 639 lbs., 145.00 fleshy; 260 head, 654 to 697 lbs., 150.50 to 156.75 (157.74); 94 head, 669 to 693 lbs., 140.00 to 146.00 (142.34) fleshy; 36 head, 651 lbs., 166.35 thin fleshed; 84 head, 726 to 745 lbs., 149.25 to 154.00 (152.50); 121 head, 700 to 747 lbs., 134.00 to 140.00 (137.28) fleshy; 55 head, 762 to 773 lbs., 137.00 to 148.00 (146.81); 7 head, 775 lbs., 13.00 fleshy; 115 head, 800 to 836 lbs., 137.00 to 144.50 (141.27); 55 head, 818 lbs., 133.00 fleshy; 143 head, 858 to 860 lbs., 140.00 to 140.25 (140.11); 62 head, 857 to 896 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (127.59) fleshy; 73 head, 922 to 926 lbs., 128.35 to 134.50 (133.72); 28 head, 958 lbs., 129.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 401 to 422 lbs., 177.00 to 179.00 (177.95) thin fleshed; 9 head, 479 lbs., 160.00; 29 head, 720 lbs., 139.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 334 lbs., 187.00; 19 head, 369 lbs., 165.00 unweaned; 9 head, 400 lbs., 177.00; 46 head, 438 to 444 lbs., 155.50 to 159.50 (157.31) unweaned; 37 head, 465 to 456 lbs., 160.00 to 167.50 (166.49); 149 head, 510 to 549 lbs., 152.50 to 162.50 (157.94); 110 head, 575 to 594 lbs., 141.25 to 148.85 (147.60); 5 head, 559 lbs., 135.00 fleshy, 59 head, 586 lbs., 148.60 replacement; 11 head, 560 lbs., 146.00 unweaned; 167 head, 614 to 644 lbs., 138.00 to 147.00 (143.39); 39 head, 631 to 646 lbs., 134.50 to 136.00 (135.38) fleshy; 146 head, 656 to 695 lbs., 137.75 to 145.00 (141.04); 52 head, 650 to 682 lbs., 127.50 to 133.00 (131.16) fleshy; 28 head, 677 lbs., 143.00 replacement; 123 head, 717 to 744 lbs., 128.00 to 136.50 (131.74); 27 head, 765 to 767 lbs., 125.00 to 127.00 (125.59); 37 head, 776 lbs., 134.00 replacement; 35 head, 814 to 839 lbs., 125.25 to 126.00 (125.77). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 438 lbs., 158.00 thin fleshed.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 564 lbs., 166.00.
