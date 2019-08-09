Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported 8,227 head of cattle selling during the King of the Ring sale on Aug. 3, compared to 2,291 head selling on July 17 and a year ago’s King of the Ring receipts of 6,836 head, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Consignors brought their best livestock with the majority of offerings being green cattle off grass. A full house brought an active market, with good buyer attendance and reputation cattle bringing a higher market. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 69% steers and 31% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply wighing over 600 pounds was 91%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 368 lbs., 175.00; 10 head, 468 lbs., 168.50; 59 head, 530 to 543 lbs., 166.50 to 171.50 (169.18); 62 head, 532 to 544 lbs., 174.00 to 174.75 (174.38) thin fleshed; 112 head, 572 to 595 lbs., 163.00 to 163.25 (163.17); 120 head, 608 to 638 lbs., 157.00 to 159.75 (159.27); 40 head, 659 to 683 lbs., 144.50 to 153.00 (148.95); 235 head, 703 to 739 lbs., 140.25 to 152.00 (147.99); 549 head, 755 to 799 lbs., 137.50 to 148.25 (144.54); 1695 head, 804 to 846 lbs., 134.60 to 145.25 (142.92); 1094 head, 851 to 896 lbs., 127.50 to 147.10 (138.28); 1117 head, 901 to 948 lbs., 130.00 to 144.00 (137.35); 385 head, 955 to 996 lbs., 124.75 to 139.75 (131.91); 34 head, 1031 lbs., 131.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 47 head, 449 lbs., 167.00; 77 head, 464 to 492 lbs., 150.00 to 167.00 (164.59); 54 head, 450 to 485 lbs., 177.00 to 177.50 (177.31) thin fleshed; 22 head, 537 lbs., 157.00; 249 head, 584 to 599 lbs., 142.00 to 152.75 (149.67); 219 head, 604 to 643 lbs., 138.00 to 151.50 (147.05); 361 head, 650 to 688 lbs., 136.50 to 144.00 (140.63); 650 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 132.50 to 140.00 (137.09); 410 head, 751 to 784 lbs., 132.00 to 136.75 (135.27); 348 head, 805 to 845 lbs., 127.50 to 134.50 (132.01); 78 head, 876 to 885 lbs., 129.00 to 131.35 (130.54).
