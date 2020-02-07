Keoco Auction, Sigourney, Iowa, reported receipts of 705 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 3, compared to 730 head on Jan. 20, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to the sale that was reported two weeks ago, the steer calves weighing 5000 to 700 pounds were mostly steady and those 700 to 850 pounds were selling $5 to $10 lower. The heifer calves weighing under 600 pounds were steady and those 600 to 750 pounds were selling $8 to $12 lower. The trade and demand was moderate on many offerings of smaller lots of feeders. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 51% steers, 47% were heifers and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 49%.
