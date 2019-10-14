The Keoco Auction, Sigourney, Iowa, reported receipts of 554 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 7, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
No trend was available as the trade was moderate with good demand. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 84% steers and 16% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 62%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 378 lbs., 156.00; 19 head, 433 to 446 lbs., 159.00 to 163.00 (161.29); 24 head, 427 lbs., 147.00 full; 4 head, 475 lbs., 161.50; 43 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 148.00 to 158.50 (154.39); 5 head, 587 lbs., 146.00; 26 head, 620 to 632 lbs., 147.00 to 150.50 (148.50); 16 head, 700 to 724 lbs., 143.00 to 144.00 (143.57); 126 head, 755 to 788 lbs., 145.00 to 151.50 (148.77); 72 head, 803 lbs., 148.50; 61 head, 937 lbs., 136.35. Large frame 1, 9 head, 920 lbs., 110.00.
Feeder heifers:
Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 362 lbs., 131.00; 19 head, 435 to 443 lbs., 140.00; 14 head, 466 to 481 lbs., 131.00 to 138.50 (137.10); 33 head, 511 to 518 lbs,, 131.00 to 139.00
(134.66); 8 head, 569 lbs., 134.50.
