Keoco Livestock, Sigourney, Iowa, reported receipts of 730 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 20, compared to 1,389 head selling on Jan. 13, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to the previous sale, the feeder steers and heifers were steady with a weaker undertone. It was a nice offering that offered active trade and good demand despite a short number of cattle due to
very ice covered roads. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 69% steers and 31% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighihng over 600 pounds was 86%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 372 lbs., 186.00; 10 head, 470 to 480 lbs., 169.50 to 178.00 (172.51); 13 head, 527 lbs., 165.50; 21 head, 550 to 592 lbs., 159.00 to 167.00 (163.55); 53 head, 600 to 634 lbs., 145.00 to 158.50 (152.29); 58 head, 654 to 678 lbs., 150.00 to 158.00 (154.87); 129 head, 704 to 745 lbs., 144.00 to 152.00 (147.65); 27 head, 752 to 792 lbs., 138.50 to 144.50 (142.89); 65 head, 801 lbs., 141.50; 75 head, 859 to 887 lbs., 138.25 to 140.00 (139.66); 3 head, 902 lbs., 134.50. Medium frame 1, 4 head, 758 lbs., 136.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 375 lbs., 153.00; 12 head, 455 to 483 lbs., 140.00 to 144.00 (141.66); 19 head, 502 to 525 lbs., 141.00 to 144.00 (141.82); 13 head, 550 to 577 lbs., 136.00 to 140.00 (139.04); 87 head, 618 to 642 lbs., 137.50 to 144.25 (139.90); 57 head, 653 to 670 lbs., 136.00 to 140.50 (137.85); 12 head, 765 lbs., 134.50. Medium frame 1, 8 head, 609 to 635 lbs., 126.00 to 132.00 (129.06).
