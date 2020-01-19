The Keoco feeder cattle auction sale, Sigourney, Iowa, reported receipts of 1,389 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 13, compared to 1,334 head on Jan. 6, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to one week ago, the steer calves weighing 350 to 550 pounds were steady and those weighing 550 to 750 pounds were selling $6 to $15 higher. The heifer calves weighing 350 to 450 pounds were steady and those 450 to 750 pounds were selling $4 to $10 higher. There was a nice offering of good quality cattle with active trade and good demand. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 59%
steers and 41% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 58%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 354 to 395 lbs., 172.00 to 182.00 (176.59); 14 head, 408 to 433 lbs., 169.00 to 177.00 (173.28); 7 head, 441 lbs., 182.00 fancy; 34 head, 452 to 492 lbs., 165.00 to 178.00 (170.79); 53 head, 502 to 545 lbs., 164.00 to 176.00 (172.79); 139 head, 553 to 598 lbs., 157.50 to 177.00 (169.77); 71 head, 605 to 646 lbs., 151.00 to 163.00 (155.45); 14 head, 644 lbs., 148.50 fleshy; 165 head, 653 to 691 lbs., 150.00 to 161.00 (157.71); 69 head, 700 to 746 lbs., 140.50 to 154.25 (148.47); 81 head, 751 to 799 lbs., 136.00 to 144.75 (140.72); 14 head, 852 to 892 lbs., 133.25 to 135.00 (134.03); 15 head, 908 lbs., 129.50 to 136.25 (132.65). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 418 lbs., 165.00; 6 head, 597 lbs., 150.00; 21 head, 654 to 697 lbs., 131.00 to 145.00 (139.89); 5 head, 898 lbs., 125.75.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 322 to 340 lbs., 149.00 to 165.00 (157.22); 14 head, 350 to 392 lbs., 152.00 to 169.00 (158.21); 22 head, 423 to 448 lbs., 140.00 to 147.25 (145.08); 40 head, 450 to 496 lbs., 136.00 to 149.00 (144.56); 75 head, 503 to 543 lbs., 135.00 to 149.00 (144.77); 85 head, 560 to 599 lbs., 132.00 to 148.25 (144.84); 108 head, 600 to 635 lbs., 129.00 to 146.75 (138.79); 70 head, 658 to 695 lbs., 127.00 to 141.75 (135.64); 80 head, 701 to 726 lbs., 132.25 to 139.00 (135.04); 4 head, 912 lbs., 128.00.
