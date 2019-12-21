Keoco Livestock, Sigourney, Iowa, reported receipts of 673 head of feeder cattle seeling on Dec. 16, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
No trend was available as this was the most recent report. The trade and demand was moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 61% steers, 36% were heifers and 3% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 66%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 324 lbs., 169.00; 13 head, 360 to 390 lbs., 155.00 to 162.00 (158.79); 12 head, 405 to 446 lbs., 153.00 to 169.00 (163.10); 8 head, 475 to 490 lbs., 163.00 to 164.00 (163.24); 12 head, 513 to 532 lbs., 160.50 to 161.00 (160.79); 31 head, 552 to 577 lbs., 150.00 to 161.50 (157.75); 26 head, 601 to 636 lbs., 142.50 to 154.50 (148.26); 52 head, 652 to 679 lbs., 144.50 to 152.50 (146.07); 27 head, 719 lbs., 142.75; 99 head, 764 to 795 lbs., 142.00 to 148.00 (146.19); 13 head, 800 lbs., 129.00 to 130.00 (129.77); 15 head, 904 to 927 lbs., 131.00 to 134.00 (132.02). Medium frame 1, 5 head, 475 lbs., 150.00; 7 head, 572 lbs., 135.00; 6 head, 687 lbs., 135.00; 7 head, 756 to 767 lbs., 130.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 20 head, 374 to 397 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (132.03); 7 head, 428 to 431 lbs., 130.00; 16 head, 472 to 499 lbs., 129.00 to 130.50 (130.10); 30 head, 502 to 547 lbs., 127.50 to 132.50 (129.66); 6 head, 555 to 594 lbs., 127.00 to 128.00 (127.68); 19 head, 613 to 643 lbs., 125.25 to 129.00 (127.14); 17 head, 671 lbs., 126.25; 14 head, 712 to 735 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (122.25); 13 head, 784 lbs., 135.00; 44 head, 811 lbs., 141.85. Medium frame 1, 3 head, 630 lbs., 117.75; 8 head, 768 lbs., 121.25.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 328 lbs., 136.00; 3 head, 443 lbs., 130.00; 3 head, 498 130.00 130.00
7 536 536 128.00 128.00
