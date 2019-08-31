Keoco Auction Co., Sigourney, Iowa, reported receipts of 936 head of cattle selling on Aug. 26, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
No trend was available as this sale had not been reported for some time. The trade was active with moderate demand. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 63% steers and 37% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 86%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 378 to 395 lbs., 164.50 to 181.50 (173.83); 4 head, 425 lbs., 170.50; 30 head, 505 to 534 lbs., 150.00 to 161.00 (156.40); 12 head, 555 to 598 lbs., 144.00 to 145.00 (144.24); 43 head, 601 to 637 lbs., 151.50 to 155.50 (154.05); 86 head, 663 to 699 lbs., 146.75 to 157.85 (156.10); 8 head, 653 to 698 lbs., 135.00 to 139.50 (136.62) fleshy; 152 head, 710 to 749 lbs., 147.60 to 147.75 (147.67); 70 head, 765 lbs., 144.85; 44 head, 804 to 832 lbs., 135.50 to 137.75 (136.54); 21 head, 854 lbs., 136.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 675 lbs., 140.00; 4 head, 749 lbs., 135.00. Medium frame 1, 8 head, 688 lbs., 125.00 fleshy.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 374 lbs., 162.00; 6 head, 561 lbs., 131.00; 4 head, 645 lbs., 139.00; 5 head, 687 lbs., 136.75; 8 head, 708 lbs., 127.25; 40 head, 765 lbs., 128.50; 60 head, 819 lbs., 132.60; 59 head, 860 lbs., 129.00; 8 head, 914 lbs., 118.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 320 to 325 lbs., 140.00 to 153.00 (145.17); 11 head, 365 to 395 lbs., 141.00 to 150.50 (148.88); 3 head, 490 lbs., 131.00; 7 head, 525 lbs., 125.00; 3 head, 562 lbs., 120.00; 34 head, 603 to 604 lbs., 129.00 to 131.00 (130.59). Medium frame 1, 8 head, 684 lbs., 115.00 fleshy; 16 head, 806 lbs., 117.50 fleshy.
