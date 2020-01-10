Keoco Livestock, Sigourney, Iowa, reported receipts of 1,334 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 6, compared to 673 head on Dec. 16, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
There was no trend reported. The trade was active with moderate offering of good cattle and good demand. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 52% steers and 48% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 56%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 339 to 348 lbs., 155.00 to 186.00 (166.50); 11 head, 366 to 398 lbs., 176.00 to 186.00 (181.88); 9 head, 409 to 428 lbs., 171.00 to 174.50 (172.59); 8 head, 405 to 422 lbs., 164.00 to 169.00 (165.92) unweaned; 37 head, 452 to 495 lbs., 167.00 to 175.00 (170.75); 7 head, 481 lbs., 163.00 unweaned; 21 head, 519 to 548 lbs., 163.00 to 176.00 (168.43); 12 head, 527 to 535 lbs., 158.00 to 159.00 (158.66) unweaned; 110 head, 558 to 599 lbs., 157.00 to 167.50 (159.97); 56 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 158.75 to 165.25 (161.60); 14 head, 632 lbs., 153.50 fleshy; 5 head, 601 lbs., 136.00 unweaned; 71 head, 652 to 699 lbs., 137.00 to 148.00 (142.14); 17 head, 672 lbs., 151.00 fancy; 18 head, 650 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 113 head, 702 to 730 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (142.43); 37 head, 778 to 792 lbs., 140.50 to 142.10 (141.45); 34 head, 826 to 845 lbs., 139.00 to 139.75 (139.37); 7 head, 941 lbs., 136.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 350 to 382 lbs., 154.00 to 161.00 (157.07); 22 head, 360 to 389 lbs., 150.00 to 155.00 (153.90) unweaned; 16 head, 434 to 443 lbs., 142.00 to 145.00 (144.06); 4 head, 414 lbs., 160.50 fancy; 28 head, 452 to 475 lbs., 144.50 to 158.00 (152.66); 13 head, 458 to 488 lbs., 127.00 to 140.00 (134.31) unweaned; 61 head, 504 to 549 lbs., 135.00 to 147.00 (140.53); 5 head, 511 lbs., 154.00 fancy; 17 head, 507 to 540 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (129.61) unweaned; 77 head, 552 to 598 lbs., 125.00 to 140.00 (132.50); 139 head, 616 to 646 lbs., 128.25 to 136.75 (133.42); 9 head, 604 lbs., 123.50 full; 14 head, 616 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 32 head, 659 to 675 lbs., 124.00 to 128.00 (127.17); 31 head, 705 to 732 lbs., 122.00 to 125.75 (124.89); 32 head, 735 to 747 lbs., 136.00 to 137.00 (136.47) replacement; 20 head, 753 lbs., 125.00 to 125.50 (125.13). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 320 to 338 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (122.62);= 4 head, 358 lbs., 108.00; 5 head, 481 to 488 lbs., 130.00.
