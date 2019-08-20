The Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 1,749 head of cattle selling on Aug. 19, compared to 2,533 head on Aug. 12 and 5,170 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
In comparison to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves were steady on a limited test and yearling steers were selling $1 to $2 higher and yearling heifers were steady. The demand was moderate to good and the supply was light. The feeder cattle futures have regained some of their losses after last week’s sell-off. A heat advisory is in effect for some of the trade area and the high humidity, high
temperatures will continue for the next couple of days. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 55% steers, 33% were heifers and 12% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 54%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 394 lbs., 160.00; 10 head, 430 to 441 lbs., 166.00 to 170.00 (167.97); 33 head, 452 to 490 lbs., 154.00 to 169.00 (160.77); 20 head, 562 to 566 lbs., 147.00 to 151.00 (149.39); 43 head, 601 to 638 lbs., 146.00 to 153.00 (149.28); 14 head, 618 to 637 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (145.08) unweaned; 36 head, 662 to 697 lbs., 144.00 to 146.00 (145.31); 46 head, 701 to 746 lbs., 138.00 to 141.00 (140.53); 155 head, 773 to 798 lbs., 135.00 to 139.00 (138.46); 57 head, 853 lbs., 135.00; 11 head, 929 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 38 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 149.00 to 157.00 (150.86); 30 head, 502 to 535 lbs., 149.00 to 157.00 (153.31); 30 head, 571 to 595 lbs., 140.00 to 147.00 (143.80); 23 head, 625 to 647 lbs., 142.50 to 146.00 (143.87); 34 head, 721 to 725 lbs., 131.00 to 134.00 (131.35); 68 head, 805 to 826 lbs., 123.00 to 135.00 (132.92); 35 head, 893 lbs., 123.00. Large frame 1, 5 head, 571 lbs., 131.00; 6 head, 1058 lbs., 110.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 434 lbs., 145.00; 7 head, 560 lbs., 141.00;5 head, 629 lbs., 140.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 311 lbs., 140.00; 9 head, 377 lbs., 142.00; 15 head, 446 to 449 lbs., 136.00 to 141.50 (138.21); 40 head, 475 to 496 lbs., 134.00 to 142.00 (136.70); 11 head, 517 to 540 lbs., 131.00 to 138.00 (134.95); 15 head, 597 to 599 lbs., 127.00 to 131.00 (129.40); 17 head, 604 to 635 lbs., 129.00 to 136.00 (133.03); 9 head, 644 lbs., 127.00 unweaned; 9 head, 660 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 28 head, 712 to 733 lbs., 123.00 to 129.00 (125.75); 15 head, 803 to 815 lbs., 118.00 to 121.00 (119.21). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 301 to 338 lbs., 139.00 to 140.00 (139.60); 15 head, 370 to 385 lbs., 133.00 to 141.00 (138.54); 8 head, 399 lbs., 142.00 thin fleshed; 25 head, 412 to 449 lbs., 132.00 to 136.00 (134.49); 45 head, 453 to 498 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (133.37); 24 head, 506 to 537 lbs., 124.00 to 133.50 (128.51); 7 head, 501 lbs., 138.00 thin fleshed; 48 head, 555 to 593 lbs., 119.00 to 131.00 (126.34); 12 head, 567 lbs., 136.00 thin fleshed; 19 head, 622 to 630 lbs., 124.00 to 128.00 (125.46); 7 head, 673 to 698 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (122.68); 38 head, 720 to 745 lbs., 121.00 to 123.00 (122.25); 5 head, 760 lbs., 115.00. Large frame 1, 5 head, 1149 lbs., 83.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 14 head, 378 lbs., 172.00; 25 head, 451 to 483 lbs., 147.00 to 156.00 (153.28); 22 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 131.00 to 146.00 (137.67); 10 head, 562 to 564 lbs., 135.00 to 137.00 (136.20); 6 head, 689 1bs., 134.00; 10 head, 712 to 735 lbs., 121.00 to 128.00 (125.25); 5 head, 792 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 380 to 385 lbs., 158.00 to 162.50 (160.88); 8 head, 439 lbs., 155.00; 14 head, 507 to 526 lbs., 132.00 to 143.00 (139.18); 25 head, 554 to 593 lbs., 131.00 to 139.00 (135.85); 6 head, 603 to 645 lbs., 127.00 to 131.00 (129.61) unweaned; 7 head, 681 to 691 lbs., 127.00.
