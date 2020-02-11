Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 4,817 head on selling on Feb. 10 and included 7,512 head on Feb. 3 and 3,956 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steers and heifers weighing under 600 pounds were steady to $5 higher, those 600- to 700-pound steers were unevenly steady, those 600- to 700-pound heifers were steady to $2 higher, the steers and heifers weighing over 700 pounds were selling $2 to $3 lower. The demand was good for calves and moderate for yearlings. The supply was moderate. Cattlemen contending with very muddy conditions with no end in sight, making it difficult for calving and feeding. The supply included 100% feeder dattle with 58% steers, 41% were heifers and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 45%.
