Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 6,154 head of feeder cattle selling on Dec. 2, compared to 13,045 head on Nov. 25 and 9,672 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves were selling $3 to $7 higher and the yearlings were steady to $3 lower. The demand was moderate to good and the supply was moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 60% steers, 38% were heifers and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 50%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 34 head, 354 to 385 lbs., 170.00 to 192.00 (183.14); 76 head, 406 to 448 lbs., 163.00 to 180.00 (171.00); 176 head, 452 to 499 lbs., 154.00 to 176.00 (166.44); 144 head, 500 to 541 lbs., 147.00 to 166.00 (158.12); 22 head, 508 to 548 lbs., 143.00 to 150.00 (147.79) unweaned; 267 head, 551 to 599 lbs., 144.00 to 162.00 (153.53); 65 head, 553 to 573 lbs., 141.00 to 150.00 (144.24) unweaned; 193 head, 605 to 647 lbs., 142.50 to 154.00 (145.73); 32 head, 602 to 645 lbs., 134.00 to 143.00 (137.00) unweaned; 186 head, 652 to 698 lbs., 139.00 to 148.50 (144.68); 24 head, 690 to 691 lbs., 131.00 to 136.00 (132.04) unweaned; 107 head, 705 to 746 lbs., 139.00 to 146.00 (142.93); 11 head, 731 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 90 head, 751 to 795 lbs., 141.00 to 148.50 (145.97); 249 head, 822 to 843 lbs., 139.00 to 148.00 (145.80); 24 head, 858 to 866 lbs., 140.00 to 146.00 (145.01); 6 head, 850 lbs., 137.00 fleshy; 33 head, 918 to 924 lbs., 138.50 to 139.50 (139.20). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 365 to 393 lbs., 152.00 to 163.00 (158.53); 30 head, 400 to 444 lbs., 150.00 to 155.00 (152.91); 56 head, 468 to 497 lbs., 143.00 to 155.00 (150.13); 11 head, 469 lbs., 155.00 thin fleshed; 87 head, 505 to 544 lbs., 130.00 to 152.00 (146.54); 124 head, 554 to 595 lbs., 140.00 to 151.00 (145.12); 89 head, 601 to 636 lbs., 135.00 to 147.00 (140.41); 109 head, 656 to 690 lbs., 140.00 to 144.00 (141.37); 123 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 136.00 to 142.75 (141.54); 157 head, 758 to 767 lbs., 137.00 to 142.75 (142.12); 109 head, 781 lbs., 145.25 thin fleshed; 349 head, 813 to 840 lbs., 140.00 to 144.50 (142.65); 39 head, 950 lbs., 135.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 435 lbs., 130.00; 16 head, 527 lbs., 151.00; 8 head, 561 to 591 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (131.55); 33 head, 621 lbs., 140.00. Large frame 1, 7 head, 588 lbs., 135.00; 6 head, 665 lbs., 135.00 unweaned. Medium frame 2, 8 head, 431 lbs., 125.00;
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 19 head, 336 to 339 lbs., 143.00 to 146.00 (143.94); 25 head, 355 to 398 lbs., 131.00 to 149.00 (140.56); 94 head, 404 to 448 lbs., 130.00 to 144.00 (137.14); 207 head, 454 to 495 lbs., 128.00 to 143.00 (135.43); 226 head, 510 to 547 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (135.52); 41 head, 507 to 548 lbs., 122.00 to 129.00 (126.70) unweaned; 210 head, 551 to 598 lbs., 128.00 to 139.00 (133.54); 7 head, 558 to 590 lbs., 121.00 to 122.00 (121.59) unweaned; 160 head, 609 to 642 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (134.44); 24 head, 659 to 684 lbs., 130.00 to 135.50 (133.16); 29 head, 662 to 678 lbs., 118.00 to 123.00 (120.56) unweaned; 21 head, 708 to 726 lbs., 131.00 to 136.00 (135.07); 39 head, 770 to 791 lbs., 127.00 to 138.00 (135.38). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 295 lbs.,137.00 thin fleshed; 7 head, 347 lbs., 130.00; 24 head, 365 to 389 lbs., 129.00 to 132.00 (129.89); 24 head, 383 to 398 lbs., 131.00 to 139.00 (135.04) thin fleshed; 40 head, 415 to 427 lbs., 121.00 to 132.00 (123.92); 115 head, 455 to 492 lbs., 120.00 to 132.00 (126.46); 9 head, 457 lbs., 136.00 thin fleshed; 59 head, 512 to 536 lbs., 120.00 to 137.00 (128.80); 172 head, 552 to 598 lbs., 115.00 to 132.00 (125.080; 60 head, 610 to 625 lbs., 124.00 to 131.00 (125.02); 10 head, 616 to 631 lbs., 113.00 to 116.00 (114.48) unweaned; 62 head, 653 to 691 lbs., 116.00 to 131.00 (127.08); 150 head, 701 to 738 lbs., 124.00 to 133.00 (130.46); 9 head, 777 lbs., 120.50; 9 head, 803 to 833 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (122.63). Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 348 lbs., 120.00; 12 head, 382 to 383 lbs., 122.00 to 127.00 (125.33); 13 head, 401 to 427 lbs., 117.00 to 125.00 (119.56); 11 head, 458 to 482 lbs., 117.00 to 127.00 (123.48); 23 head, 505 to 542 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (116.87); 14 head, 555 to 578 lbs., 117.00 to 129.00 (122.26); 6 head, 670 lbs., 112.00 thin fleshed; 7 head, 704 lbs., 120.00. Large frame 1, 5 head, 477 lbs., 122.00; 6 head, 583 lbs., 117.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 458 lbs., 117.00. Medium frame 2 to 3, 5 head, 414 lbs., 122.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 693 lbs., 117.00 unweaned; 10 head, 854 lbs., 116.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 358 lbs., 160.00; 20 head, 419 to 433 lbs., 138.00 to 160.00 (143.37); 15 head, 488 lbs., 145.00; 11 head, 517 to 545 lbs., 131.00 to 139.00 (135.26); 9 head, 563 lbs., 132.00; 5 head, 632 lbs., 117.00 unweaned; 5 head, 689 lbs., 116.00 unweaned; 6 head, 700 lbs., 122.00. Large frame 1, 13 head, 670 lbs., 120.00 unweaned.
