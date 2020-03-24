Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 1,795 head of feeder cattle selling on March 23, compared to 1,724 head on March 16 and 7,087 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to a light test last week, the steers weighing under 700 pounds were selling $15 to $25 higher, heifers weighing under 700 pounds were selling $10 to $15 higher and steers and heifers weighing over 700 pounds were not well tested last week for a good price comparison and an undertone was sharply higher. The demand was very good and the supply was light. The recent USDA Cattle On Feed showed 100% On Feed, Placements were 92% and Marketing were 105%. Live cattle and feeder cattle closed up the limit. The consumer demand pushing box beef close to its high. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 62% steers, 37% were heifers and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 60%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 28 head, 357 to 386 lbs., 172.00 to 195.00 (184.71); 35 head, 415 to 443 lbs., 171.00 to 186.00 (180.92); 10 head, 467 to 481 lbs., 175.00 to 177.00 (175.81); 4 head, 471 lbs., 162.00 unweaned; 50 head, 509 to 541 lbs., 168.00 to 176.00 (171.50); 20 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 148.00 to 164.00 (152.18); 10 head, 551 lbs., 156.00 unweaned; 29 head, 601 to 635 lbs., 148.00 to 152.00 (150.88); 4 head, 647 lbs., 145.00 unweaned; 15 head, 666 lbs., 148.00; 59 head, 715 to 746 lbs., 135.00 to 139.00 (135.72); 104 head, 775 to 796 lbs., 121.00 to 131.00 (126.67); 116 head, 832 to 847 lbs., 120.00 to 126.50 (121.73); 33 head, 894 lbs., 124.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 295 lbs., 175.00; 4 head, 335 lbs., 165.00; 14 head, 355 to 381 lbs., 162.00 to 170.00 (168.26); 11 head, 405 to 407 lbs., 160.00 to 171.00 (166.99); 17 head, 489 lbs., 168.00 thin fleshed; 23 head, 526 to 534 lbs., 158.00 to 163.00 (161.24). Medium and large frame 1, 28 head, 357 to 386 lbs., 172.00 to 195.00 (184.71); 35 head, 415 to 443 lbs., 171.00 to 186.00 (180.92); 10 head, 467 to 481 lbs., 175.00 to 177.00 (175.81); 4 head, 471 lbs., 162.00 unweaned; 50 head, 509 to 541 lbs., 168.00 to 176.00 (171.50); 20 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 148.00 to 164.00 (152.18); 10 head, 551 lbs., 156.00 unweaned; 29 head, 601 to 635 lbs., 148.00 to 152.00 (150.88). 4 head, 647 lbs., 145.00 unweaned; 15 head, 666 lbs., 148.00; 59 head, 715 to 746 lbs., 135.00 to 139.00 (135.72); 104 head, 775 to 796 lbs., 121.00 to 131.00 (126.67); 116 head, 832 to 847 lbs., 120.00 to 126.50 (121.73); 33 head, 894 lbs., 124.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 295 lbs., 175.00; 4 head, 335 lbs., 165.00; 14 head, 355 to 381 lbs., 162.00 to 170.00 (168.26); 11 head, 405 to 407 lbs., 160.00 to 171.00 (166.99); 17 head, 489 lbs., 168.00 thin fleshed; 23 head, 526 to 534 lbs., 158.00 to 163.00 (161.24); 23 head, 577 to 598 lbs., 142.00 to 149.00 (145.01); 12 head, 622 to 637 lbs., 144.00 to 146.00 (145.32); 78 head, 656 to 695 lbs., 139.00 to 141.00 (140.40); 40 head, 734 to 741 lbs., 124.00 to 135.00 (132.78); 7 head, 777 lbs., 123.00; 47 head, 824 lbs., 111.00; 58 head, 871 lbs., 116.00; 12 head, 935 lbs., 113.00. Medium and large frame 2, 11 head, 386 lbs., 162.00 thin fleshed; 20 head, 640 lbs., 128.00; 58 head, 791 lbs., 112.75; 6 head, 818 lbs., 103.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 14 head, 471 to 489 lbs., 135.00 to 155.00 (142.32); 5 head, 651 lbs., 120.00. Medium frame 2, 5 head, 702 lbs., 115.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 287 lbs., 160.00; 5 head, 319 lbs., 160.00; 15 head, 367 to 383 lbs., 161.00 to 162.00 (161.72); 10 head, 406 to 432 lbs., 160.00 to 162.00 (161.43); 6 head, 446 lbs., 147.00 unweaned; 12 head, 494 lbs., 148.00; 3 head, 483 lbs., 143.00 unweaned; 38 head, 506 to 535 lbs., 137.00 to 149.00 (144.67); 68 head, 560 to 598 lbs., 131.00 to 142.00 (137.33); 20 head, 616 to 623 lbs., 126.00 to 136.00 (133.02); 80 head, 679 to 696 lbs., 122.00; 30 head, 703 to 740 lbs., 113.00 to 117.00 (114.09); 44 head, 750 to 791 lbs., 114.00 to 121.00 (117.41); 42 head, 813 to 842 lbs., 115.00 to 116.00 (115.37). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 16 head, 300 to 347 lbs., 147.00 to 156.00 (153.51); 10 head, 368 lbs., 157.00; 17 head, 375 lbs., 160.00 thin fleshed; 21 head, 430 to 447 lbs., 135.00 to 147.00 (142.78); 7 head, 418 1lbs., 137.00 unweaned; 10 head, 465 to 485 lbs., 135.00 to 149.00 (144.68); 6 head, 467 lbs., 157.00 thin fleshed; 10 head, 503 lbs., 140.00; 15 head, 537 lbs., 126.00 unweaned; 22 head, 551 to 593 lbs., 120.00 to 134.00 (126.85). Medium and large frame 2, 16 head, 581 lbs., 110.00; 27 head, 668 lbs., 112.00; 9 head, 790 lbs., 106.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 538 lbs., 130.00; 4 head, 586 lbs., 123.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 532 to 536 lbs., 155.00 to 160.00 (158.76). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 422 lbs., 165.00.
