Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 1,724 head of feeder cattle selling on March 16, compared to 5,627 head on March 9 and 7,809 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steers and heifers were selling $10 to $15 lower, with some steer calves selling $20 lower. The demand was moderate to light and the supply was light. The live cattle and feeder cattle futures closed limit or near limit down. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 52% steers, 44% were heifers and 4% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 36%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 19 head, 400 to 434 lbs., 155.00 to 160.00 (158.60); 3 head, 468 lbs., 145.00; 26 head, 515 to 545 lbs., 145.00 to 149.00 (147.97); 16 head, 572 lbs., 135.00 to 137.00 (135.63); 29 head, 605 to 647 lbs., 133.00 to 136.50 (134.72); 15 head, 663 to 664 lbs., 130.00 to 131.00 (130.53); 13 head, 707 lbs., 122.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 253 to 288 lbs., 180.00 to 185.00 (182.34) thin fleshed; 4 head, 325 lbs., 175.00; 30 head, 361 to 388 lbs., 154.00 to 167.50 (157.58); 51 head, 413 to 434 lbs., 147.50 to 158.00 (153.21); 34 head, 433 lbs., 164.00 thin fleshed; 26 head, 476 to 492 lbs., 147.50 to 151.00 (149.89); 79 head, 500 to 544 lbs., 133.00 to 146.00 (140.80); 18 head, 554 to 573 lbs., 131.00 to 144.00 (138.84); 27 head, 647 lbs., 130.00; 55 head, 669 lbs., 123.00; 57 head, 713 to 735 lbs., 119.00 to 123.00 (121.25); 36 head, 752 to 768 lbs., 115.00 to 117.00 (115.95); 60 head, 862 lbs., 106.00; 11 head, 900 lbs., 100.00. Medium and large frame 2, 21 head, 591 lbs., 121.00; 28 head, 640 lbs., 125.00; 55 head, 669 lbs., 123.00; 5 head, 722 lbs., 100.00. Medium frame 2, 6 head, 536 lbs., 120.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 335 lbs., 140.00; 78 head, 408 to 428 lbs., 139.00 to 147.00 (140.69); 131 head, 459 to 465 lbs., 133.00 to 135.00 (134.89); 15 head, 505 to 536 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (129.68); 9 head, 522 lbs., 126.00 unweaned; 8 head, 553 to 582 lbs., 121.00 to 129.00 (124.90); 3 head, 626 lbs., 124.00; 14 head, 738 lbs., 100.00; 7 head, 769 lbs., 110.00 replacement. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 299 lbs., 143.00; 8 head, 310 to 313 lbs., 138.00 to 145.00 (140.61); 24 head, 371 to 390 lbs,. 125.00 to 134.00 (127.45); 50 head, 406 to 449 lbs., 119.00 to 138.00 (131.56); 21 head, 459 to 478 lbs., 123.00 to 130.00 (126.60); 31 head, 479 lbs., 136.00 thin fleshed; 52 head, 503 to 535 lbs., 117.00 to 126.00 (122.30); 5 head, 579 lbs., 110.00; 60 head, 605 to 648 lbs., 105.00 to 120.00 (109.36); 4 head, 672 lbs., 106.00; 7 head, 715 lbs., 101.00; 3 head, 1251 lbs., 70.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 282 lbs., 97.50; 7 head, 316 to 341 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (122.76); 7 head, 460 to 476 lbs., 110.00 to 119.00 (115.07); 24 head, 509 to 547 lbs., 100.00 to 118.00 (109.59); 4 head, 571 lbs., 102.00 thin fleshed. Medium frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 501 lbs., 102.50; 3 head, 596 lbs., 105.00; 3 head, 648 lbs., 105.00. Medium frame 2 to 3, 6 head, 510 lbs., 92.50; 9 head, 688 lbs., 75.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 598 lbs., 111.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 18 head, 317 to 348 lbs., 140.00 to 157.50 (154.46); 5 head, 369 lbs., 152.50; 11 head, 455 to 480 lbs., 139.00 to 142.50 (140.64); 5 head, 577 lbs., 103.00 thin fleshed; 4 head, 676 lbs., 91.00; 10 head, 783 lbs., 80.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 395 lbs., 130.00; 3 head, 561 lbs., 112.50.
