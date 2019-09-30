Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 4,677 head of cattle selling on Sept. 23, compared to 4,897 head on Sept. 16 and 5,007 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves were steady and the yearlings were selling $1 to $5 higher. The demand was moderate for calves and good for yearlings. The supply was moderate. The Live Cattle and Feeder Cattle futures closed sharply higher, providing some optimism to feeder cattle buyers. The USDA Cattle On Feed report showed 99% on feed, 91% on placements and 98% on marketed. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with about 53% steers, 40% were heifers and 8% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 54%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 332 lbs., 180.00; 22 head, 415 to 430 lbs., 161.00 to 173.00 (167.44); 74 head, 462 to 499 lbs., 153.00 to 170.00 (160.60); 17 head, 516 to 536 lbs., 152.00 to 158.00 (154.93); 136 head, 552 to 597 lbs., 144.00 to 160.00 (151.46); 63 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 148.00 to 154.00 (149.90); 26 head, 600 to 641 lbs., 133.00 to 143.00 (140.31) unweaned; 99 head, 652 to 692 lbs., 147.00 to 155.00 (150.39); 168 head, 703 to 749 lbs., 142.00 to 151.50 (147.82); 79 head, 754 to 785 lbs., 138.00 to 145.75 (143.68); 129 head, 801 to 841 lbs., 136.00 to 147.25 (143.85); 111 head, 851 to 897 lbs., 131.00 to 137.00 (134.84); 83 head, 900 to 934 lbs., 130.50 to 132.50 (132.25). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 362 to 376 lbs., 157.50 to 160.00 (158.31); 8 head, 387 lbs., 164.00 thin fleshed; 20 head, 418 to 443 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (154.46); 60 head, 461 to 492 lbs., 140.00 to 156.00 (147.26); 189 head, 501 to 548 lbs., 140.00 to 153.00 (146.08); 28 head, 510 to 546 lbs., 150.00 to 157.00 (153.38) thin fleshed; 136 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 132.00 to 152.50 (140.40); 73 head, 601 to 634 lbs., 137.50 to 147.00 (144.09); 27 head, 622 to 633 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (133.86) unweaned; 73 head, 653 to 699 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (144.06); 5 head, 663 lbs., 134.00 unweaned; 143 head, 702 to 745 lbs., 128.00 to 143.50 (140.93); 46 head, 750 to 797 lbs., 132.50 to 137.50 (134.55); 70 head, 813 to 827 lbs., 135.50 to 140.25 (139.70); 12 head, 860 to 868 lbs., 124.00 to 126.00 (125.50); 8 head, 1003 lbs., 110.00; 15 head, 1050 lbs., 117.00. Medium and large frame 2, 24 head, 520 to 539 lbs., 137.50 to 141.00 (140.12); 6 head, 627 lbs., 134.00. Large frame 1, 9 head, 532 lbs., 144.00; 5 head, 1157 lbs., 109.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 18 head, 315 lbs., 152.50; 56 head, 422 to 445 lbs., 140.00 to 147.00 (142.13); 35 head, 455 to 496 lbs., 126.00 to 140.00 (134.67); 33 head, 503 to 545 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (136.14); 32 head, 501 to 539 lbs., 123.00 to 125.00 (123.97) fleshy; 120 head, 552 to 598 lbs., 132.00 to 143.00 (135.59); 11 head, 553 to 585 lbs., 122.00 to 129.00 (125.08) fleshy; 66 head, 603 to 648 lbs., 131.00 to 140.00 (136.21); 233 head, 653 to 677 lbs., 130.00 to 144.60 (141.20); 129 head, 703 to 744 lbs., 131.50 to 137.75 (136.20); 23 head, 773 lbs., 131.50; 14 head, 808 lbs., 127.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 319 to 321 lbs., 132.50 to 142.50 (137.52); 16 head, 379 to 387 lbs., 138.00 to 142.50 (140.27); 36 head, 422 to 439 lbs., 122.50 to 136.00 (129.17); 5 head, 406 lbs., 145.00 thin fleshed; 82 head, 470 to 495 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (125.74); 33 head, 487 to 499 lbs., 137.00 to 143.00 (141.03) thin fleshed; 102 head, 503 to 547 lbs., 118.00 to 136.00 (124.88); 12 head, 531 to 547 lbs., 127.00 to 133.50 (131.91) thin fleshed; 88 head, 557 to 596 lbs., 119.00 to 133.00 (125.38); 113 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 121.00 to 133.00 (129.11); 18 head, 643 lbs., 118.00 full; 11 head, 627 lbs., 138.00 thin fleshed; 14 head, 627 to 635 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 25 head, 663 to 681 lbs., 124.00 to 135.00 (129.05); 7 head, 657 lbs., 117.50 unweaned; 53 head, 700 to 746 lbs., 117.00 to 131.00 (125.70); 5 head, 704 lbs., 122.00 unweaned; 21 head, 750 to 790 lbs., 121.00 to 125.00 (123.06); 5 head, 846 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 327 lbs., 125.00; 5 head, 363 lbs., 132.50; 14 head, 377 to 398 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (122.49) thin fleshed; 10 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 113.00 to 115.00 (114.01); 10 head, 553 to 590 lbs., 117.00 to 118.00 (117.62); 6 head, 700 to 701 lbs., 116.00 (116.00). Medium frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 345 lbs., 128.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 19 head, 343 lbs., 182.50; 22 head, 405 lbs., 170.00; 32 head, 461 to 480 lbs., 145.00 to 157.00 (153.06); 27 head, 503 to 545 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (136.00); 5 head, 577 lbs., 138.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 19 head, 366 to 392 lbs., 142.50 to 160.00 (149.13); 28 head, 458 to 492 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (137.29); 10 head, 474 lbs., 145.00 gaunt; 26 head, 512 to 521 lbs., 130.00 to 139.00 (136.74); 5 head, 542 lbs., 138.00 thin fleshed; 37 head, 553 to 598 lbs., 125.00 to 139.00 (133.57); 6 head, 649 lbs., 127.00; 12 head, 616 to 643 lbs., 113.00 to 130.00 (120.36) unweaned; 6 head, 677 lbs., 125.00; 7 head, 684 lbs., 130.00 thin fleshed. Medium and large frame 2, 13 head, 358 lbs., 140.00 thin fleshed; 6 head, 668 lbs., 110.00 unweaned. Medium frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 602 lbs., 120.00 unweaned.
