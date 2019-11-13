Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 6,931 head of feeder cattle selling on Nov. 11, compared to 6,423 head on Nov. 4 and 3,030 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing under 700 pounds were steady, the steers weighing over 700 pounds were steady to $4 higher and the heifers weighing under 650 pounds were selling $3 to $5 lower and those over 650 pounds were unevenly steady. The demand was moderate to good and the supply was heavy. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 54% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 41% were heifers and 4% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 47%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.