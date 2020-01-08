Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 13,074 head of feeder cattle, compared to 3,055 head on Dec. 19 and 13,853 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the last sale of 2019, which was two weeks ago, the steer calves weighing under 550 pounds were selling $3 to $5 higher, the heifer calves weighing under 550 pounds were selling $3 to $7
higher and the steer and heifer calves weighihg over 550 pounds and the yearlings were steady. The demand was good and the supply was heavy. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 57%
steers, 40% were heifers and 3% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 53%.
